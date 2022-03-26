 Top 3 off-season moves by the Dolphins ever? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 3 off-season moves by the Dolphins ever?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
The hiring of Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban were huge deals when they happened, but neither turned out great.

Same with Suh and Mike Wallace.

And even Ricky Williams ended up being pretty short term.

The Shula deal wins by a mile.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Sep 23, 2016
The hiring of Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban were huge deals when they happened, but neither turned out great.

Same with Suh and Mike Wallace.

And even Ricky Williams ended up being pretty short term.

The Shula deal wins by a mile.
We’d all like to forget but Culpepper as well.

I remember the dinosaur age of the Culpepper manifesto around here. Good times.
1648320923374.gif
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Jun 30, 2005
I almost bought a Culpeper jersey
I wasn't thrilled about the choice, but I thought, "well, if the team doctors said no, then who am I to argue?"

I know we have a lot of 20/20 hindsight posters here, and it's normal to lament missing on that decision, but if they knew what the doctors said and still were upset before a snap was even taken, then they must also have 20/20 foresight vision.
 
