Top 3 off-season moves by the Dolphins ever?

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,251
- Reaction score
- 1,497
#1 Don Shula trade
#2 Ricky Williams trade
#3 Tyreek Hill trade.
What say you?
#2 Ricky Williams trade
#3 Tyreek Hill trade.
What say you?
New #1...Sending Omar to the Steelers for a bag of Oranges!#1 Don Shula trade
#2 Ricky Williams trade
#3 Tyreek Hill trade.
What say you?
Dam that is a good moveNew #1...Sending Omar to the Steelers for a bag of Oranges!
We’d all like to forget but Culpepper as well.The hiring of Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban were huge deals when they happened, but neither turned out great.
Same with Suh and Mike Wallace.
And even Ricky Williams ended up being pretty short term.
The Shula deal wins by a mile.
I wasn't thrilled about the choice, but I thought, "well, if the team doctors said no, then who am I to argue?"I almost bought a Culpeper jersey