Top 4 FAs to pick up?

Whatever goes down they d'd'da-am well better center their acquisitions and draft around containing Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, because this year is the last of the Patriots dominance.

Their are a couple of new Sheriffs in town, and they are hard as hail to to get to. You have the second coming of Mike Vick and a guy who throws with dead eye accuracy on a dead run going either way out of the pocket.



Traditional pass rushes aren't working on these guys when they are healthy. And then there is always Russell Wilson to be concerned about if you get to the Super Bowl.



First thing first! The AFC championship sooner rather than later.



Dolphins need extraordinary athletes at OLB/DE who can actually get to these QB's and bring them down, or at least hit them and disrupt the play. Taco Charlton and Jonathan Ledbetter types will not be effective against these elite mobile QB,s.



Think Chase Young and Julian Okwara.