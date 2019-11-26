Top 4 FAs to pick up?

S

Stills&Landry

What 4 positions or specific players would you prioritize this off season?

I think Castonzo, LT from the Colts will shake free. The Colts lost Luck and Brissette is also injured and a FA. I see them getting a retooling. I don't see them paying top dollar for a 32 yo LT at this point. I want Castonzo because I want a functional offense around whoever we trot out under center next year. I don't want wasted years evaluating whether a guy is good or not.

Joe Thuney of course. Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan.

First pick has to be either Young or a QB.
 
R

Ryan1973

I don't want to sign any free agent over 30 year old..
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Thuney is within reason. I don’t think we will sign anyone over 30 unless it’s guys filling out roster spots later on. Mostly because they would have no reason to come to Miami unless they were grossly over paid.
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Justin Simmons and Justin Simmons and Justin Simmons and Justin Simmons!!!!!

Just kidding. Chris Jones or Arik Armstead. Or both.

Byron Jones and Brian Poole/ Or Eli Apple and draft Troy Pride// Or Eli Apple,Brian Poole and draft Troy Pride jr.

Of course Joe Thuney!! And trade for Trent Williams!!!

Screw 4 to helllll, sign 8. People aren't realizing just how much 140 mil in cap room can buy. You can break free agency records and still roll over a ship-load of cap room.

The coming Dolphin Off-Season will be unprecedented.

Get your head around it!

It will be like nothing anyone has ever seen.

And 2021 will be a smaller version of 2020 but will, in itself, also be profound.

If?????????????????????????????????????? Chris Grier remains GM, it could all be for naught.

Pray for a miracle in Chris's life, or pray for a new GM; because as it is..........Grier has an entire career of horrible decisions, from scout,to head of college scouting, to assistant GM, to GM, he has been an abysmal failure. He could destroy the whole wonderful rebuild that this organization has needed for a long,long time.
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Whatever goes down they d'd'da-am well better center their acquisitions and draft around containing Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, because this year is the last of the Patriots dominance.
Their are a couple of new Sheriffs in town, and they are hard as hail to to get to. You have the second coming of Mike Vick and a guy who throws with dead eye accuracy on a dead run going either way out of the pocket.

Traditional pass rushes aren't working on these guys when they are healthy. And then there is always Russell Wilson to be concerned about if you get to the Super Bowl.

First thing first! The AFC championship sooner rather than later.

Dolphins need extraordinary athletes at OLB/DE who can actually get to these QB's and bring them down, or at least hit them and disrupt the play. Taco Charlton and Jonathan Ledbetter types will not be effective against these elite mobile QB,s.

Think Chase Young and Julian Okwara.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Scherff
Thuney

Justin Simmons

A CB or Tackle (Conklin / castonzo)

I’d be down with all these dudes.

Doubt a lot of dudes we want will come free or sign here but nows the time for pipe dreaming.

And I’d be okay with getting Castonzo down here. He’s old but he’s a veteran. Could give us time to develop a draft pick behind him.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I would get a running back, maybe Derrick Henry. Two offensive linemen, the best available in free agency whoever that may be.

Amari Cooper if Dallas can't sign him.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

That's a great point. Baltimore is making good teams look silly and Jackson is a huge reason why. I don't know how you defend someone like that.

Maybe Miami needs to find a multi-dimensional quarterback who can do some of what Jackson. Wilson and Mahomes can do.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Armstead is interesting, but he didn't really produce until his contract year. Is that a red flag, or did he simply figure things out?
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Still young, and some of these really,really long guys just take some time to fill out there physical potential. Calias Campbell took some time, but then became the best in the league for a few years.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

He had been great this year. That entire SF defensive line is outstanding. Plus the gives you some versatility, which Flores would love.
 
