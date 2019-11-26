Top 4 FAs to pick up?

Stills&Landry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,215
- Reaction score
- 266
What 4 positions or specific players would you prioritize this off season?
I think Castonzo, LT from the Colts will shake free. The Colts lost Luck and Brissette is also injured and a FA. I see them getting a retooling. I don't see them paying top dollar for a 32 yo LT at this point. I want Castonzo because I want a functional offense around whoever we trot out under center next year. I don't want wasted years evaluating whether a guy is good or not.
Joe Thuney of course. Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan.
First pick has to be either Young or a QB.
I think Castonzo, LT from the Colts will shake free. The Colts lost Luck and Brissette is also injured and a FA. I see them getting a retooling. I don't see them paying top dollar for a 32 yo LT at this point. I want Castonzo because I want a functional offense around whoever we trot out under center next year. I don't want wasted years evaluating whether a guy is good or not.
Joe Thuney of course. Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan.
First pick has to be either Young or a QB.