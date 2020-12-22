Top 5 Route Runners in This draft?

foozool13
Can anyone share some insight as to the best route runners in this draft?
I know Chase and Smith are at the top, but who’s considered better from the two and who else in that tier?
I’ve read Waddle is not in this too great from a few sources. Wonder how true that is from the folks that watch tape?
Thanks in advance .
