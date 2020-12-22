 Top 5 Route Runners in This draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 Route Runners in This draft?

foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,975
Reaction score
1,501
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Can anyone share some insight as to the best route runners in this draft?

I know Chase and Smith are at the top, but who’s considered better from the two and who else in that tier?

I’ve read Waddle is not in this too great from a few sources. Wonder how true that is from the folks that watch tape?

Thanks in advance .
 
