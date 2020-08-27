Top News: Defensive Assistants and Special Teams Coordinator Thursday Media It's another well-deserved day off for the players, so we caught up with Josh Boyer, Danny Crossman and all of the Dolphins defensive assistants

"The (turnover) point system is really just trying to enforce what we're trying to get done and that's our job description – getting the ball for our offense or scoring ourselves. At the end of the day, it's getting those guys in a competitive environment. Everything we do, every technique, every detailed coaching point that we give them and every defensive scheme, is all about getting the ball.""You start to see that energy, that competitiveness amongst those guys at practice doing the little thing that reward points. At the same time, I'm trying to build culture. I'm trying to build a way of behaving in the defensive back room. Doing certain things at practice and always being conscious of the ball hopefully is generating a way of behavior where that's just the way that we operate out there on the practice field. It's been fun, it's been competitive; but at the end of the day, there is some method to the madness about how we operate out there in the secondary in particular."