Top Pass Rushers for 2021 Draft?

Miami has really struggled to find pass rushers in the draft, with Jordan and Harris both recent first round busts for the Dolphins. That makes the signings of Ogbah and Lawson pretty big for the Dolphins. Long-term, this team still needs to find a pass rusher.



As an aside, I remember the year Tennessee and the Rams met in the super bowl. Prior to that season, every draft expert kept pegging the Titans for a wide receiver, but Tennessee instead drafted Jevon Kearse. Kearse ended up having a monster year and was a big reason the Titans made it to the super bowl.



I mention that because I could see the Dolphins making the same kind of choice, especially since they have two #1's.



Anyway, I need help here. This is kind of what I see, but would love to hear from all of you who watch more college ball.



Here are some that get a lot of attention....



Micah Parsons

Kwitty Paye

Carlos Basham

Patrick Jones

Gregory Rousseau

Zaven Collins

Joseph Ossai

Jaelan Phillips

Quincy Roche

Jayson Oweh



Would love opinions, including how they would fit in Flores' defense.