Top Speedsters in the NFL right now

If I told you we had 3 players that were among the top 12 speedsters in the NFL, you'd be excited.
But how about 3 of the top 6 top speedsters in the NFL? Badaboom!
View attachment 115334
Wait WHAT? Lamar Jackson is #3?
He's faster than Waddle and Mosert?
Henry is proof that centaurs aren't just a myth.
The list is suspect at best considering Henry runs mid 4.5s. I'll be the first one to tell you 40 times do not necessarily equate to football speed, but huge difference in that and running low 4.3s. Henry runs with a lot of power, but he also takes a few steps to hit top gear. I'm not buying that list.........
Exactly! That was the first thing that caught my eye. No chance he is 5th.
He's also put on 25 pounds this offseason, so no way he's as fast as he was. We might have 3 of the top 4 and we are one igbo mistake away from having the top 4!
I think this might be judged off the fastest speed they were clocked in a game.
He was the year beforeWaddle's time last year wouldn't likely be accurate since he was still coming off of his injury. I'm also surprised Hill isn't on that list you posted.