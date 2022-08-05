 Top Speedsters in the NFL right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top Speedsters in the NFL right now

ANUFan said:
Wait WHAT? Lamar Jackson is #3?

He's faster than Waddle and Mosert?
It’s close. Won’t look like it since Jackson usually goes from a standstill while a rb or wr will have some momentum before they get the ball which leads to them actually getting to top speed. Lamar rarely hits top speed.
 
ANUFan said:
Wait WHAT? Lamar Jackson is #3?

He's faster than Waddle and Mosert?
I think this might be judged off the fastest speed they were clocked in a game. In which case players who found themselves in a position to run full speed for long enough to get to their highest gear have a chance to clock in a higher time than players who might be capable of producing a higher speed but didn't have as favorable of variables (like an open field for 60 yards to run straight)
 
fishfanmiami said:
Can't believe at 250 pounds Henry is that high on the list
The list is suspect at best considering Henry runs mid 4.5s. I'll be the first one to tell you 40 times do not necessarily equate to football speed, but huge difference in that and running low 4.3s. Henry runs with a lot of power, but he also takes a few steps to hit top gear. I'm not buying that list.........
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
If I told you we had 3 players that were among the top 12 speedsters in the NFL, you'd be excited.

But how about 3 of the top 6 top speedsters in the NFL? Badaboom!


View attachment 115334
I'm going to name of my kids Marquise or variation there of.... they are "guaranteed" to be fast
 
next-year said:
I think this might be judged off the fastest speed they were clocked in a game. In which case players who found themselves in a position to run full speed for long enough to get to their highest gear have a chance to clock in a higher time than players who might be capable of producing a higher speed but didn't have as favorable of variables (like an open field for 60 yards to run straight)
He’s also put on 25 pounds this offseason, so no way he’s as fast as he was. We might have 3 of the top 4 and we are one igbo mistake away from having the top 4!
 
next-year said:
I think this might be judged off the fastest speed they were clocked in a game.
I believe you’re right.

And as we’ve seen many times, Tyreek Hill often coasts once he gets past the defense. That’s why these measurements are flawed with regard to who is fastest.

I also don’t believe for a moment that Taylor or Jackson are faster than Waddle. Not a fully healthy Waddle, anyway.
 
Top speed last year shows differently according to Next Generation Stats.

www.nbcsports.com

Who are the fastest players in the NFL?

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor and Jaylen Waddle are some of the NFL’s quickest ball carriers. Which player takes the title for fastest in the league?
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

3676D8FD-83BD-4F18-97BD-E653C0DB1A49.jpeg
 
Waddle's time last year wouldn't likely be accurate since he was still coming off of his injury. I'm also surprised Hill isn't on that list you posted.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
Waddle's time last year wouldn't likely be accurate since he was still coming off of his injury. I'm also surprised Hill isn't on that list you posted.
He was the year before
 
