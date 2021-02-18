Top WR prospect

I do find it kind of funny that some act like we are completely doomed at WR if we don't get one of the top 3.



But guys like Jefferson, Higgins, and Claypool weren't part of the "big 3" of last year and looked damn good.



The first WR taken looks very easily like the worst guy I've referenced, and Jefferson (who went 5th) easily blew away the competition.



I had Ceedee at number 1 (still rank him #2) and did not like Ruggs, but that's besides the point



At this point of the offseason it seems like we act like we just know who the future stars are going to be. Then the pads get strapped on and the pre-draft rankings become irrelevant.