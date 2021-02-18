Top WR prospect

Csonked Out
12 months from now the best wide receiver in this draft will not be Waddle,Smith, or Chase. It will be R. Bateman.
He can play outside or in the slot, he can seperate against press coverage, with route running, or with speed.
He is a mini justin Jefferson and should be a real option for us in round 1. I wouldn't be surprised if he is drafted higher than Smith and Waddle come draft day.
