 Top WR prospect | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top WR prospect

Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Joined
Mar 11, 2013
12 months from now the best wide receiver in this draft will not be Waddle,Smith, or Chase. It will be R. Bateman.

He can play outside or in the slot, he can seperate against press coverage, with route running, or with speed.

He is a mini justin Jefferson and should be a real option for us in round 1. I wouldn't be surprised if he is drafted higher than Smith and Waddle come draft day.
 
Digital

Digital

Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Bold take brother! I admire your conviction and if this turns out you deserve all the kudos! This time last year nobody said this about Justin Jefferson, so you could be right!

But, I'm strongly in the camp that the best and most elite talent in this WR class is Ja'Marr Chase. Only time will tell who emerges.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Joined
Jun 18, 2003
I like Bateman a lot, and... it is one of the many reasons I think we'd be fools to take a WR in the top 10.

To me, I see Bateman as Devonte Smith with about 40 more pounds. Smooth route runner, great hands... he just didn't play for a powerhouse program or wait until he was a senior to really shine.

So... thumbs up from me!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Csonked Out said:
12 months from now the best wide receiver in this draft will not be Waddle,Smith, or Chase. It will be R. Bateman.

He can play outside or in the slot, he can seperate against press coverage, with route running, or with speed.

He is a mini justin Jefferson and should be a real option for us in round 1. I wouldn't be surprised if he is drafted higher than Smith and Waddle come draft day.
Let's just hope that nobody better than Igbo covers him because when they played in the bowl game he was BLANKETED.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Joined
Apr 11, 2020
I do find it kind of funny that some act like we are completely doomed at WR if we don't get one of the top 3.

But guys like Jefferson, Higgins, and Claypool weren't part of the "big 3" of last year and looked damn good.

The first WR taken looks very easily like the worst guy I've referenced, and Jefferson (who went 5th) easily blew away the competition.

I had Ceedee at number 1 (still rank him #2) and did not like Ruggs, but that's besides the point

At this point of the offseason it seems like we act like we just know who the future stars are going to be. Then the pads get strapped on and the pre-draft rankings become irrelevant.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Feverdream said:
I like Bateman a lot, and... it is one of the many reasons I think we'd be fools to take a WR in the top 10.

To me, I see Bateman as Devonte Smith with about 40 more pounds. Smooth route runner, great hands... he just didn't play for a powerhouse program or wait until he was a senior to really shine.

So... thumbs up from me!
The qb play at minnesota was trash this year tooo
 
Kebo

Kebo

Joined
Jan 12, 2014
I like Bateman a lot. I see him as a mid first round guy. BUT Devonta Smith is the best route runner I have seen since Jerry Rice. I think Smith is bust proof.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Csonked Out said:
The qb play at minnesota was trash this year tooo
I live in Minnesota... and the estimate here was that 50-75% of the team had covid at one time or another. The team was an absolute mess from start to finish.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Kebo said:
I like Bateman a lot. I see him as a mid first round guy. BUT Devonta Smith is the best route runner I have seen since Jerry Rice. I think Smith is bust proof.
His spindly frame alone makes him a bust possibility...

He may not thrive against an NFL press run by grown men, rather than the kids he was facing.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Feverdream said:
His spindly frame alone makes him a bust possibility...

He may not thrive against an NFL press run by grown men, rather than the kids he was facing.
Kids like Derek Stingley, AJ Terrell, Eric Stokes, and Jaycee Horn lmao
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Kebo said:
I like Bateman a lot. I see him as a mid first round guy. BUT Devonta Smith is the best route runner I have seen since Jerry Rice. I think Smith is bust proof.
Smith was absolutely incredible. Not questioning that. But nobody is bust proof. Nobody.

Especially if we are talking about the expectations that would be placed on him as the highest drafted reciever in 14 years if we took him at 3.
 
dagger151

dagger151

Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Feverdream said:
His spindly frame alone makes him a bust possibility...

He may not thrive against an NFL press run by grown men, rather than the kids he was facing.
I got crushed by people here for saying the exact same thing. 165lbs isnt going to cut it when youre 6'1. Smith call ball, but if he is hurt, he cant make plays for anyone. Waddle all day...
 
