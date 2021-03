Phinsince92 said: Look at his game log. Before week 10 he didn’t put up any numbers. He had 93 targets for the season but only 56 catches. Scored his first touchdown in week 10. Not trying to be a hater but he’s not worth north of 10m IMO. Click to expand...

I think 10M/per is actually his market value give or take.... I'd be fine with it. He shouldnt be your #1 option as he was with the Colts, but as a #3 I think he can still be a positive contributer to the Fins offense especially if they opt to get some more young guys in there. This will be a very young offense and I'd like a vet like Hilton in that room, kind of like what Gore brought when the Fins signed him.