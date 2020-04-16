Trade a 2nd for Oj Howard TE?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,565
Reaction score
5,706
Location
Marco Island
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Looking To Trade TE O.J. Howard? | NFLTradeRumors.co

Michael Lombardi mentioned the “GM Shuffle” podcast that he recently spoke to a league a source who told him that he doesn’t expect TE O.J. Howard to be back with the Buccaneers in 2020 and Tampa Bay is attempting to trade him. According to Lombardi, the Buccaneers tried to move Howard before …
nfltraderumors.co nfltraderumors.co

Jay Glazer broke that Howard is on the trading block. I trade a second and pair him with Gesicki all day. You?
 
A

ANMoore

Second String
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,609
Reaction score
1,913
The second is where I’m looking to pick up my RB and either Winfield, uche, or my second tackle/interior lineman

I want all of those before I go get OJ Howard.

two rookie deal TEs and the 5th year option w/ Howard would be nice though.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,255
Reaction score
8,576
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Fin-Loco said:
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Looking To Trade TE O.J. Howard? | NFLTradeRumors.co

Michael Lombardi mentioned the “GM Shuffle” podcast that he recently spoke to a league a source who told him that he doesn’t expect TE O.J. Howard to be back with the Buccaneers in 2020 and Tampa Bay is attempting to trade him. According to Lombardi, the Buccaneers tried to move Howard before …
nfltraderumors.co nfltraderumors.co

Jay Glazer broke that Howard is on the trading block. I trade a second and pair him with Gesicki all day. You?
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be against it. Low salary this year, with an option for next. Rumor is we are looking for a quality TE.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
674
Reaction score
599
Location
Louisville, Ky
Only thing I dont like about it is the asking price.......
 
PhishyPhishy

PhishyPhishy

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
681
Reaction score
207
Location
Florida
I'd give up a future 2nd or a package of low rounders this year. Would like to have him but as others have said we have other plans for those 2nd rounders this year.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
107
Reaction score
170
Age
37
Location
New Jersey
I woudn't give them more than a 3rd. His talent is off the charts, but I'm weary of blue chip prospects that they couldn't find a way to get the ball to. Something smells about this situation. If OJ Howard was all world then why wouldn't they want Brady to lob it up to him all day?
 
spiketex

spiketex

Farewell El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,615
Reaction score
1,896
13
No. Question - With Brady moving to Tampa why are they now trying to dump him? Answer - He's not that great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom