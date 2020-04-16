Trade a 2nd for Oj Howard TE?

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Buccaneers Looking To Trade TE O.J. Howard? | NFLTradeRumors.co
Michael Lombardi mentioned the “GM Shuffle” podcast that he recently spoke to a league a source who told him that he doesn’t expect TE O.J. Howard to be back with the Buccaneers in 2020 and Tampa Bay is attempting to trade him. According to Lombardi, the Buccaneers tried to move Howard before …
nfltraderumors.co
Jay Glazer broke that Howard is on the trading block. I trade a second and pair him with Gesicki all day. You?