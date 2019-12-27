Trade all those Crappy 5th and 6th round picks.

I kind of disagree, there looks like a boat load of value picks down there this year. If we were a couple of players away from being a contender then this is good approach but our roster is paper thin, we need to use those picks.
I would also disagree because this year we need quantity. We are not at the point of sacrificing quantity for quality yet. With what our FO found in UDFA in 2019 and with how we have done in the 5th round over the years they seem to be okay at finding talent late in the draft...we could use those picks. Are the late picks always going to be a hit? No. But we still need to add depth wherever we can.
Well...We still don't know what else we will have in the end, but based on our current three picks in those rounds, we are still about 3 picks short in those rounds to have the value of one very late 3rd.