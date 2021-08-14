 Trade for a RT? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for a RT?

DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,757
Reaction score
4,715
It's "rumor" but if true I don't think it's all that complicated. Put Hunt back at RT. He's probably better than who we could get in a trade.

"He has the potential of an all pro RG..." and he also has the potential of a starting RT... as proven last season.

 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,752
Reaction score
7,956
Location
Allentown, Pa
I’d give the Eagles a third rounder for Lane Johnson if not for the contract, injury history and substance abuse suspensions.

Just saw his cap charge and potential dead money cap hits…..wow.

The Eagles can’t love that contract on the books for a non-competitive roster.
 
