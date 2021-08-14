Trade for a RT?

DPhinz_DPhinz
It's "rumor" but if true I don't think it's all that complicated. Put Hunt back at RT. He's probably better than who we could get in a trade.
"He has the potential of an all pro RG..." and he also has the potential of a starting RT... as proven last season.
