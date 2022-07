Mr. Grier please call Saints GM Loomis and see if they would be interested in trading OC Erik McCoy to the Dolphins for some of our assets. They're in Salary Cap Hell and McCoy is a UFA next year. I would trade

Solomon Kindley (doesn't fit our blocking scheme) and Michael Deiter (needs change of scenery) and Myles Gaskins (temporary replacement for Kamara) and a seventh round pick and eat the $612,000 Dead Cap for the Saints. If the Saints agree I would lock up Erik McCoy like the Florida Panthers did with Matthew Tkachuk. Just a suggestion. What do you all think?​ ​