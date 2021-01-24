TRADE SCENARIOS. Make your own! Mock others! Let's have some fun.

I thought nothing could ever top last years draft! I mean, having 3 1st round picks!? But this year, because of our position at #3...I think we're in for some crazy trades!! So lets have some fun with it. Lets brainstorm possible trade scenarios here and mock draft with them together!Ok now lets get started...I'll set the bar for what is pretty wild...but still within the realm of possibility. I'm going to simulate 2 trades. I think both trades are plausible in their own right...but what if we didof them!? This is what I'm talking about...the possibilities are endless!!! Have fun with it! I look forward to seeing what you come up with.MIAMI receives -(value - 2135 pts)CAROLINA receives(value - 2200 pts)There are 2 QB's off the board when it comes time for our pick (either NY takes one or they trade the pick to Houston for Watson and Houston takes one.) Carolina wants that 3rd best QB prospect so bad, and they fear that ATL or DET will snag him first...so they trade up with us. Its an offer we cannot refuse.Miami receives(value = 1440 pts)Detroit receives(value = 1508 pts)After Carolina selects the 3rd best QB, the picks go...#4 BPA on DEF for ATL,#5 Penei Sewell to Cincy#6 Jamar Chase or BPA on DEF to Philly.Detroit is now on the clock. As we know, they're in rebuild mode so Dan Campbell needs picks. They're contemplating taking the Heisman trophy winner in Devonta Smith here, because they need a WR, but they know we're salivating at the opportunity to reunite him with Tua. Now, we could try to use our #8 to trade up 1 slot....but Detroit WANTS PICKS so they deny us that kind of trade. We feel comfortable in selecting our RB in the 2nd round, so the hell with it --- who wouldn't want to have pick #7 and #8 back to back!? We package some picks for a trade up to ensure we snag our boy Smith.#7, #8, #39, #50, #73, #81, #181, #194, #221Now...here is what I would do...#7 - Devonta Smith#8 - Jaylen Waddle#39 - Creed Humphrey or Alex Leatherwood#50 - Jevonte WilliamsRest of the picks...TBD. I haven't studied beyond the 1st-2nd round prospects yet.Now talk about TOTALLY REVAMPING OUR OFFENSE, RIGHT!? We would be committing to Tua and getting him a potential elite #1 and elite slot WR's that he already knows damn well. Grier would look like a GENIUS - totally exploiting these other teams needs and getting Tua's boys back to back (at the appropriate value - not reaching at #3) and still snagging them before everyone else. He'd also be taking care of our OL need and getting us a BEAST of a running back.What would you do with my draft picks!?What would your trade scenario be like!?Have fun with it.