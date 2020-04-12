Trade up for #2 AND keep our #5th overall

Why not? We have plenty of picks this year and next to trade up from #18 and keep out 5th overall for a qb.
 
But if we're keeping 5 it's not trading up only 3 spots. Or am I reading this wrong?
 
To move up from 18 to 2 is intriguing but I think it would cost too much. If we can do it without giving up too much the idea of walking away with Chase Young and Tua does give me half a chubby.
 
I'm not sure if 18, 26 and both 2021 1st round picks would be enough to get you to number 2.
 
It might be cheaper than moving from #5 to #1 for burrow. Get 2 hall of famers instead of 1.
 
Honestly I’m on a bandwagon of trading #5 to Las Vegas for #12 and #19. Take a Wills, Love, Jones and McKinney in one. Dobbins and Baun in Round 2.
 
