Trading down outside the Top 5 would be a stupid move

We have the opportunity to most likely pick any non QB in this draft. I was all for trading down at first but the more I think about it the more I realize how bad an idea it is. The top player in this draft in Lawrence by far, I think the Jets will either draft a QB or trade down to someone who wants a QB. That leaves us with the pick of the litter between Chase, Sewell, Pitts. I believe all three of them are Blue Chip prospects. If we trade with Carolina I believe they could make it to the playoffs with a good QB and Mccaffrey back, The Niners were just in the Super Bowl 2 seasons ago and Garoppolo was injured most of last year. I believe they will make the playoffs this year whether with Garoppolo or a rookie QB, Same with the Bears I believe they will make the playoffs this year. Eagles where a battered injury plagued team last year and are in a horrible division where they could make the playoffs. So give up our 3# this year and miss out on an almost guaranteed stud to move down and miss out on all 3, then get a 1st rd draft pick next year in the 20s and miss out on all the studs next year as well. What kind of stupid logic is that. Oh but we will have more 2nd round picks, whoop de do. Nope stay at three and get whichever of the studs you think will help the most. If we must trade down the no lower than 5 so we can chose between two of those blue chippers. Cincinnati, Detroit, Philadelphia are not selecting a QB and with the restructure of Matt Ryan's contract I highly doubt they take a QB as well. Again we should stay put and get whoever we think is the best player outside of Lawrence