 Trading down outside the Top 5 would be a stupid move | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trading down outside the Top 5 would be a stupid move

dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
142
Reaction score
59
We have the opportunity to most likely pick any non QB in this draft. I was all for trading down at first but the more I think about it the more I realize how bad an idea it is. The top player in this draft in Lawrence by far, I think the Jets will either draft a QB or trade down to someone who wants a QB. That leaves us with the pick of the litter between Chase, Sewell, Pitts. I believe all three of them are Blue Chip prospects. If we trade with Carolina I believe they could make it to the playoffs with a good QB and Mccaffrey back, The Niners were just in the Super Bowl 2 seasons ago and Garoppolo was injured most of last year. I believe they will make the playoffs this year whether with Garoppolo or a rookie QB, Same with the Bears I believe they will make the playoffs this year. Eagles where a battered injury plagued team last year and are in a horrible division where they could make the playoffs. So give up our 3# this year and miss out on an almost guaranteed stud to move down and miss out on all 3, then get a 1st rd draft pick next year in the 20s and miss out on all the studs next year as well. What kind of stupid logic is that. Oh but we will have more 2nd round picks, whoop de do. Nope stay at three and get whichever of the studs you think will help the most. If we must trade down the no lower than 5 so we can chose between two of those blue chippers. Cincinnati, Detroit, Philadelphia are not selecting a QB and with the restructure of Matt Ryan's contract I highly doubt they take a QB as well. Again we should stay put and get whoever we think is the best player outside of Lawrence
 
J

JKS4

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 2, 2011
Messages
412
Reaction score
244
You're going to have multiple elite skilled players still available to pick from even after a trade down.

Not taking advantage of these teams being desperate to land a QB would be stupid.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,366
Reaction score
5,549
I'm leaning towards keeping pick 3 and taking the player we have highest on our board. For me that's Pitts. If the FO have Sewell or Chase there then fine. If they have anyone else then they should have taken the trade back. It's not often you get to pick the best player in a draft after taking your QB for the future last year, it's a difficult thing to pass up in my view.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,663
Reaction score
9,709
dunbar1352 said:
We have the opportunity to most likely pick any non QB in this draft. I was all for trading down at first but the more I think about it the more I realize how bad an idea it is. The top player in this draft in Lawrence by far, I think the Jets will either draft a QB or trade down to someone who wants a QB. That leaves us with the pick of the litter between Chase, Sewell, Pitts. I believe all three of them are Blue Chip prospects. If we trade with Carolina I believe they could make it to the playoffs with a good QB and Mccaffrey back, The Niners were just in the Super Bowl 2 seasons ago and Garoppolo was injured most of last year. I believe they will make the playoffs this year whether with Garoppolo or a rookie QB, Same with the Bears I believe they will make the playoffs this year. Eagles where a battered injury plagued team last year and are in a horrible division where they could make the playoffs. So give up our 3# this year and miss out on an almost guaranteed stud to move down and miss out on all 3, then get a 1st rd draft pick next year in the 20s and miss out on all the studs next year as well. What kind of stupid logic is that. Oh but we will have more 2nd round picks, whoop de do. Nope stay at three and get whichever of the studs you think will help the most. If we must trade down the no lower than 5 so we can chose between two of those blue chippers. Cincinnati, Detroit, Philadelphia are not selecting a QB and with the restructure of Matt Ryan's contract I highly doubt they take a QB as well. Again we should stay put and get whoever we think is the best player outside of Lawrence
Click to expand...
This is what you are left with when you have not bothered to study anything besides the headlines.

You get stuck on the 'name' offensive weapons from the top 5 teams and fail to see that there are many excellent players coming out in every position in the game.

This is what we call... the Fantasy Football Player's perspective.
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
142
Reaction score
59
Feverdream said:
This is what you are left with when you have not bothered to study anything besides the headlines.

You get stuck on the 'name' offensive weapons from the top 5 teams and fail to see that there are many excellent players coming out in every position in the game.

This is what we call... the Fantasy Football Player's perspective.
Click to expand...
False, I follow college and the NFL closely. Im a Gators fan and watch the SEC very closely. Chase is the best WR in this draft, Pitts is the best TE, Sewell is the best Lineman. I'd rather have the best at a specific position of need than the sloppy seconds and a late round 1st next year. We have pick 18 where we can get your so called excellent player so we should definitely get the best at whichever position we chose with the 3rd.
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
142
Reaction score
59
JKS4 said:
You're going to have multiple elite skilled players still available to pick from even after a trade down.

Not taking advantage of these teams being desperate to land a QB would be stupid.
Click to expand...
Name the players you think are "Elite" please don't tell me the 170 lbs Smith who will never be more than a slot receiver. Our position of needs are WR,O-line,RB(we can get with a trade down from 18)Edge Rusher(which we can get at 18). We can have the best of the best. Seems like with your logic if you were the GM of the Jags you'd be like "well there is multiple highly ranked QBs this year so let's trade down and take wilson, lance or Fields instead of taking the best one in Lawrence because we can get a mediocre late 1st round pick next year"
 
MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
129
Reaction score
169
examples of studs of dolphins
Sam Madison - 2nd round
Xavien Howard -2nd round
Zach Thomas -5th round
Jason Taylor 3rd round

non dolphins recent stud draft picks
Tj watt - late first
Darious Lenord - 2nd round
Tredavious white 2nd round
Justin Jefferson - late first
Bubba baker - 2nd

“blue chip” prospects aren’t guaranteed no prospect is but you can find “studs” anywhere in any draft. what matters most is in no particular order
1.Scheme fit
2 a players hard work and determination to be great
3 Coaching coaching and more coaching
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
142
Reaction score
59
Feverdream said:
This is what you are left with when you have not bothered to study anything besides the headlines.

You get stuck on the 'name' offensive weapons from the top 5 teams and fail to see that there are many excellent players coming out in every position in the game.

This is what we call... the Fantasy Football Player's perspective.
Click to expand...
Seems like you have the perspective of someone who doesn't know what they are doing. We shall call it the Tannebaum perspective. Because there are alot of highly rated QBs the Jags should trade out of the #1 slot and take the 2nd or third best QB instead of taking Lawrence
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
142
Reaction score
59
MIAMIeverything said:
examples of studs of dolphins
Sam Madison - 2nd round
Xavien Howard -2nd round
Zach Thomas -5th round
Jason Taylor 3rd round

non dolphins recent stud draft picks
Tj watt - late first
Darious Lenord - 2nd round
Tredavious white 2nd round
Justin Jefferson - late first
Bubba baker - 2nd

“blue chip” prospects aren’t guaranteed no prospect is but you can find “studs” anywhere in any draft. what matters most is in no particular order
1.Scheme fit
2 a players hard work and determination to be great
3 Coaching coaching and more coaching
Click to expand...
That's called getting lucky but I guarantee you in every one of those drafts there was a better player drafted in the top 5
 
MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
129
Reaction score
169
dunbar1352 said:
That's called getting lucky but I guarantee you in every one of those drafts there was a better player drafted in the top 5
Click to expand...
there is no Clear cut BPA after the 2 QBs. most personnel are projecting 4 QBs to go into the top 7 so that leaves 3 players who would not be QBs and let’s use ur projection of chase Sewell and Pitts you’ll get one of them if you don’t go past 7 IF teams even have them high on there boards.

Sewell - isn’t generational Todd mcshay said if he came out last year he would have been 3rd or 4th rated tackle prospect and he held out from Playing.

chase - teams could hold it against him because he held out this year. Also I believe waddle is the best out of the top 3 WRs.

Pitts - I agree he is an elite pass catcher but so was Vernon Davis back when he was a prospect
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom