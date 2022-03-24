 Trading Howard ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trading Howard ?

Not saying that I am reading anything that this would take place, but it would seem after taking on Hill and his contract yesterday that the logical step would be to seek a trade partner for Howard. Yes, the defense takes a hit but we can recoup some of the draft choices that were lost. More importantly, we regain some salary cap flexibility.

So my questions would be to this group - is a Howard trade prior to the draft a likelyhood? And what could we get for him?
 
Depends on what he wants in his upgraded contract. If it is relatively similar there is no need to get rid of a top rated CB. If he wants some ridiculous payday, yeah shop him around.
 
I'm thinking regardless of what he wants or does not want.

Under his current deal they save over $9.7M in 2022 if they trade him now. More importantly, I'm interested in the picks that they could get in exchange for him.
 
if you are "all in" on the next couple of seasons, you might want to try to hold onto your only all-pro level player.
 
It wouldn't be logical AT ALL to trade X. You even stated in your post that it would worsen our defense. We NEED X and I can't wait to see him being coached by Miami Dolphin legends Sam Madison & Patrick Surtain.
 
We’re fine for now, you want to shed contracts let’s talk in two years. Let’s try to actually win a super bowl instead of winning the cap flexibility battle every season. Pretty tired of 8-8/9-7/9-8 type seasons.

Moreover, you’re getting a 2nd and 4th/5th MAXXXXX for Howard. Not sure what your expectation is.
 
I believe they will try to work out a deal with him in an effort to keep him. Just like the Chiefs did with Hill. Yet if his demands are too high and they don’t feel he is worth the money he might demand, they will likely look to trade him just like the Chiefs traded Hill when they thought he was asking for too much money.
 
Also, no offense to some of these new posters on here (myself and others appreciate you signing up and posting on here/engaging in friendly discussions). Finheaven is such an amazing place to talk all things Miami Dolphins and anything & everything else) but you guys need to seriously learn how to title your threads. Creating a thread with "Trading Howard?" should be titled "Do you think we should trade Howard?" so it lets all the posters on here know your thread is your opinion (and your opinion only) and not some legit news that the organization is realistically going to do.
Thanks in advance.
Our outstanding mods have enough to deal with as it is.
 
My thoughts exactly. Howard helps Miami win. There were several games this past season that were essentially won because of Howard

Now, eventually the Dolphins may have to move salary.
 
No thank you.

We just opened a 4 year Super Bowl window, effective immediately. No interest in trading an all-pro for future assets or rookie contracts, particularly in this weak draft. Work it out with him and be clever with the cap to keep him here for at least half of that 4 year window, maybe all of it.

If someone wants CB help that can have Igbinoghene. We're not helping other teams contend any more, they're helping us. It's our time.
 
I saw where Howard cleared out his IG. Not sure what to read into it if anything, but just passing it along.
 
