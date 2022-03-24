Trading Howard ?

Not saying that I am reading anything that this would take place, but it would seem after taking on Hill and his contract yesterday that the logical step would be to seek a trade partner for Howard. Yes, the defense takes a hit but we can recoup some of the draft choices that were lost. More importantly, we regain some salary cap flexibility.
So my questions would be to this group - is a Howard trade prior to the draft a likelyhood? And what could we get for him?
So my questions would be to this group - is a Howard trade prior to the draft a likelyhood? And what could we get for him?