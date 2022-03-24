Also, no offense to some of these new posters on here (myself and others appreciate you signing up and posting on here/engaging in friendly discussions). Finheaven is such an amazing place to talk all things Miami Dolphins and anything & everything else) but you guys need to seriously learn how to title your threads. Creating a thread with "Trading Howard?" should be titled "Do you think we should trade Howard?" so it lets all the posters on here know your thread is your opinion (and your opinion only) and not some legit news that the organization is realistically going to do.

Thanks in advance.

Our outstanding mods have enough to deal with as it is.