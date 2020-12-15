Trading up for Sewell

I know realistically this would never happen with Cincy most likely being locked into the 3 spot and wanting someone to protect Burrow, but wanted some thoughts anyway. This would assume the Fins picking around 6-7 and trying to move up 3-4 spots. If the pick is in the 10-12 range, that would probably be too far down for Cincy to even listen to an offer. What would it take and what would you offer? Would you be willing to offer up both 1A and 1B? Not sure if 1A and 2A would be enough.