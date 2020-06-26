NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.

I know it's an NFL wide article but it's a big deal to all of us.If we can't get in, I'll be watching from a chair on the roof of the parking lot with a cold beer in my hand and binoculars in the other. Who is with me?