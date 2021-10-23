Transparent take on this franchise

Championships start with building an elite offensive line, period.



Grier has done nothing to spend the money in the right places, on the right positions, to rebuild this team for success.



Band-aid players and fundamentally inconsistent prospects don't work.



Should've kept Tunsil, should've drafted another blue chip O lineman, and picked up a couple of above average free agent veterans over the past 3 years and we wouldn't be having this discussion.



The running game and its success starts with the O line.



The passing game starts with the O line.



The defense can have success, and doesn't have to be top 5, when the offense is lighting it up and/or controlling the clock.



The defense has more flexibility when up by 2 touchdowns or more.



Starts with the O line, fellas.



Grier and this coaching staff have failed miserably.



A GM's success is based on the results on the field, since almost all teams have the same hierarchy. GM manufactures the roster with the input of scouting, and the coaching staff coaches the players on the roster.



It starts with Grier and what he has given Coach Flo. I wouldn't get rid of Flores. I would offer him the opportunity to be DC before getting rid of him altogether.



Daboll should be the next HC, and Allen, who's an assistant GM, should get a crack at it. He's a solid scout and has produced and evaluated many Pro Bowl players.



This team as a whole is only 4-6 players and a good, not great, GM away from being really good. It's never about money with Ross, hell spend it. It's his lack of football personnel experience and hiring that is dooming this franchise.



If Ross hired someone to oversee football operations, that is not a GM, then maybe this team can be ran by football people, and not the owner's checkbook and humanitarian reputation.



The kids in the community will always get the support of the team... honestly, fans don't give a **** how much money an owner donated to charity. Fans care about their team winning games and championships. That's why we're called fans, short for fanatics. We're not just casually interested in what uniforms look best, or if our quarterback has a hot wife or not (though those are secondary interests).



Ultimately, it's sports. Entertainment that makes money for the owner when the team is successful. I honestly don't believe Ross wants to lose, let alone sell his team. I know he's not Joe Robbie, or even Big Wayne for that matter, but the guy loves this team and has dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into trying to help this team be successful.



Maybe the solution is to hire a GM and HC and staff that has its own identity, and not the identity of a rival, like the Patriots. Maybe an identity that is to itself. The Bills, and I'm saying this because it's true, are an exciting team to watch. They may be our division rival and for years they owned us in the Kelly era, but they are the new king of the ring in the AFC East. I bleed aqua and orange through and through, but Buffalo is a blueprint to mimick in my book more than NE.



That's my 2 cents. If you want a refund, lick windows.