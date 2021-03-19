Want to preface this post by saying I really like Najee Harris and Javonte Williams they would be my personal top 2 backs but in this post I’m just looking at the offense through Miami Dolphins perspective.



Miami’s offense lacked big plays especially in the run game, Travis Ettiene could drastically improve in this area. After Signing Malcom brown we have a capable power back for situational purposes, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed who are more do it all capable back ups. So Ettiene would bring a dynamic to the RB room that we don’t currently have (speed 4.40 at pro day).



But now I want to get into the main reasons. Clemson ran a lot of RPO concepts that fits with what Miami wants to do, Ettiene thrived here because if the LBs take one wrong step he has the burst to fly past them, if they get a hand on him he showed incredible contact balance to stay on his feet and gain extra yards.



Now looking at Miami’s OL, we have a bunch of big physical maulers, the young guys did a solid job of finding their assignments and engaging in blocks. However they struggled sustaining blocks for long periods of time. Fortunately for Ettiene he doesn’t need much time to get to the second level, he’s got the most burst of any of the top RBs. Clemsons OL was not very good last year but it didn’t matter Ettiene still found ways to be productive.



I would be thrilled with any of the top 3 backs. I think Harris is the most complete back, Javonte probably has the highest ceiling because of his size and traits, but schematically and for what Miami needs Travis Ettiene may be the best option and come in and have the most early success.