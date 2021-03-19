 Travis Ettiene | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Travis Ettiene

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
903
Reaction score
1,730
Want to preface this post by saying I really like Najee Harris and Javonte Williams they would be my personal top 2 backs but in this post I’m just looking at the offense through Miami Dolphins perspective.

Miami’s offense lacked big plays especially in the run game, Travis Ettiene could drastically improve in this area. After Signing Malcom brown we have a capable power back for situational purposes, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed who are more do it all capable back ups. So Ettiene would bring a dynamic to the RB room that we don’t currently have (speed 4.40 at pro day).

But now I want to get into the main reasons. Clemson ran a lot of RPO concepts that fits with what Miami wants to do, Ettiene thrived here because if the LBs take one wrong step he has the burst to fly past them, if they get a hand on him he showed incredible contact balance to stay on his feet and gain extra yards.

Now looking at Miami’s OL, we have a bunch of big physical maulers, the young guys did a solid job of finding their assignments and engaging in blocks. However they struggled sustaining blocks for long periods of time. Fortunately for Ettiene he doesn’t need much time to get to the second level, he’s got the most burst of any of the top RBs. Clemsons OL was not very good last year but it didn’t matter Ettiene still found ways to be productive.

I would be thrilled with any of the top 3 backs. I think Harris is the most complete back, Javonte probably has the highest ceiling because of his size and traits, but schematically and for what Miami needs Travis Ettiene may be the best option and come in and have the most early success.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,484
Reaction score
4,052
ETN Is a homerun hitter no doubt about that
 
C

chefski

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 18, 2008
Messages
219
Reaction score
107
I like what your saying and in my opinion I like them the same order as yourself.

If im honest I don't think there is much between them but I haven't seen a lot of them to know for definite.

It could come down to who we can draft the latest out of them all.

And id be happy with that, if we do trade down from 3 and pick up another 2nd, I would be happy using that on a HB and still having. 4 picks higher for other positions.
 
D

dolphinheel

Starter
Joined
Feb 6, 2004
Messages
2,956
Reaction score
2,118
Swollcolb said:
Want to preface this post by saying I really like Najee Harris and Javonte Williams they would be my personal top 2 backs but in this post I’m just looking at the offense through Miami Dolphins perspective.

Miami’s offense lacked big plays especially in the run game, Travis Ettiene could drastically improve in this area. After Signing Malcom brown we have a capable power back for situational purposes, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed who are more do it all capable back ups. So Ettiene would bring a dynamic to the RB room that we don’t currently have (speed 4.40 at pro day).

But now I want to get into the main reasons. Clemson ran a lot of RPO concepts that fits with what Miami wants to do, Ettiene thrived here because if the LBs take one wrong step he has the burst to fly past them, if they get a hand on him he showed incredible contact balance to stay on his feet and gain extra yards.

Now looking at Miami’s OL, we have a bunch of big physical maulers, the young guys did a solid job of finding their assignments and engaging in blocks. However they struggled sustaining blocks for long periods of time. Fortunately for Ettiene he doesn’t need much time to get to the second level, he’s got the most burst of any of the top RBs. Clemsons OL was not very good last year but it didn’t matter Ettiene still found ways to be productive.

I would be thrilled with any of the top 3 backs. I think Harris is the most complete back, Javonte probably has the highest ceiling because of his size and traits, but schematically and for what Miami needs Travis Ettiene may be the best option and come in and have the most early success.
Click to expand...
He’s small and he fumbles too much for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom