Travis Wingfield's top 5 new players for Miami

dougb123

dougb123

Bringer of Rain
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 5, 2011
Messages
2,327
Reaction score
4,993
Location
Ft. Lauderdale
open.spotify.com

Drive Time - Newcomers Making Immediate Impact - Drive Time with Travis Wingfield

Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast to divulge the day's events. First, we hear from Coach Flores and wrap the podcast with Jason Sanders, Matt Breida and Jesse. In between, Travis expresses his gratitude to the listeners and gives you his top five training camp...
open.spotify.com open.spotify.com

5. FA Kyle Van Noy
4. FA Shaq Lawson
3. R Raekwon Davis
2. FA Byron Jones
1. FA Emmanuel Ogbah

Find it a bit telling they are all defensive players, HC Flores is a defensive coach so it makes sense to load up on defense. Also nice to see a rookie in that list, get-em Raekwon expecting big things from you.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,239
Reaction score
5,128
Location
NJ
dougb123 said:
open.spotify.com

Drive Time - Newcomers Making Immediate Impact - Drive Time with Travis Wingfield

Travis is back for a Tuesday edition of the Drive Time podcast to divulge the day's events. First, we hear from Coach Flores and wrap the podcast with Jason Sanders, Matt Breida and Jesse. In between, Travis expresses his gratitude to the listeners and gives you his top five training camp...
open.spotify.com open.spotify.com

5. FA Kyle Van Noy
4. FA Shaq Lawson
3. R Raekwon Davis
2. FA Byron Jones
1. FA Emmanuel Ogbah

Find it a bit telling they are all defensive players, HC Flores is a defensive coach so it makes sense to load up on defense. Also nice to see a rookie in that list, get-em Raekwon expecting big things from you.
Click to expand...
Raekwon's ceiling could be huge, got to hope he puts the work in, and stays inspired to continually get better.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,173
Reaction score
7,861
Based on all the hype I've heard about Raekwon Davis since he arrived in south Florida - I'm looking forward to seeing him literally have to pulled off opposing quarterbacks just so they can breathe.

He better have 15 sacks after all this nonsense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom