Trent Murphy with a big surprise for my brother's grandson

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
14,542
Reaction score
3,813
Location
Northern VA
Trent Murphy stopped by at my brother's grandson's house with a signed Josh Allen jersey. Elijah is a special needs young man with a huge heart and a love of the Buffalo Bills. Through a mutual friend, I asked if Trent could get a signed Josh Allen Jersey for Elijah. (Not too awkward to ask a famous NFL player for another player's jersey) Trent came through HUGE. He wrapped the jersey as a Christmas gift and delivered in personally. He is also going to give Elijah a tour of the Bills facility.

Major props to a big guy with a bigger heart!

80128288_2551778258284826_7660597445461540864_n.jpg
 
