I've heard a few Dolphins writers, like Alain Poupart in this article, talk about Trent Sherfield like he's a lock to make the team. He has like 37 total catches in his 4-year career. That's hardly worthy of a guaranteed spot. Lynn Bowden, for example, had 28 catches in 10 games his rookie year before getting hurt last year. I personally have more hope for Bowden than Sherfield. What am I missing?