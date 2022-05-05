 Trent Sherfield | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trent Sherfield

I've heard a few Dolphins writers, like Alain Poupart in this article, talk about Trent Sherfield like he's a lock to make the team. He has like 37 total catches in his 4-year career. That's hardly worthy of a guaranteed spot. Lynn Bowden, for example, had 28 catches in 10 games his rookie year before getting hurt last year. I personally have more hope for Bowden than Sherfield. What am I missing?
 
I've heard a few Dolphins writers, like Alain Poupart in this article, talk about Trent Sherfield like he's a lock to make the team. He has like 37 total catches in his 4-year career. That's hardly worthy of a guaranteed spot. Lynn Bowden, for example, had 28 catches in 10 games his rookie year before getting hurt last year. I personally have more hope for Bowden than Sherfield. What am I missing?
Special teams ace brotha
 
What you are missing is that Trent Sherfield is also a Special Teams ace and that his former 49ers Offensive Coordinator, Mike McDaniel probably wanted the Dolphins GM, Chris Grierto sign him. With Mack Hollins departing Miami, I wouldn't be surprised if Sherfield is appointed the Special Teams Captain.
 
He’s the type of player who’ll make the roster and be the subject of complaints that we kept too many WRs by guys who don’t realize there’s always a few ST guys who don’t really count towards a position group.
 
