Trent Williams

Trent Williams has been given permission by the Washington Redskins to seek a trade. He was the 4th player taken in the 2010 NFL draft. He was All pro between 2012 and 2018. He's 6'5" 320lbs and he replaces Laremy Tunsil as our LT. The word is he wants to be the highest paid LT in the league. Part of me would love to start repairing the oline with this guy but it's just too much money most likely. I'm torn, love the player but we have to be very smart with our resources. What do you all think?
 
I would make an offer but not even close to the top OT’s in the game. I’m getting more pessimistic about this OL situation by the day.
 
If the goal is Tua, paying a premium to have a blindside protector on the left side doesn’t apply here.

I really believe you can get a very solid starting OT at 18 as well in this draft.
 
Good news for Miami. Pick 5 is prime left tackle plucking spot if the skins trade out with us.
 
