Tretter question

Does anyone know what he and his agent are asking for? Or potentially what physical issue he may have to slow the market?
 
Prior to his release, Tretter has been making $10.85 million annually, which was the sixth-highest AAV in the league. He would probably be looking for around the same money, which would be another big investment on the line, but it could be worth it.

J.C. Tretter could really help solidify the Dolphins offensive line

It’s unlikely that a newcomer would take the right tackle spot, but what about center?
Just speculation. I haven’t seen any official numbers.
 
He apparently wants top C money, which... okay. Thats fine. He's easily top 10 in the league and while old, still has 3-5 years of really good Center play.

I wouldn't take a huge discount either. I bet he'll get his 11mm a year somewhere.

I have to believe that FinFan83 is on the money
 
Austin Tatious

If anyone wanted to pay that, they already could have. When he gets realistic, maybe we talk to him.
 
1972forever

NJPHINFAN79 said:
Does anyone know what he and his agent are asking for? Or potentially what physical issue he may have to slow the market?
He is likely asking for more than the Dolphins and other teams are willing to pay at this time. As far as injuries are concerned. He had ankle and knee injuries last season that prevented him from practicing during the week but he was able to play during all the games.
Not practicing with the Browns was not that big an issue because he had played in the offense and with the other offensive linemen for several years. Coming to a new team and not being able to practice would be a much bigger issue.

I am sure that any team interested in signing him will ensure he is completely over the issues he had with his ankles and knees before they decide to add him to their roster.
 
Every year there's one final 7-10 million dollar a year guy who gets signed right before or after the draft.

I bet you're gonna see someone grab him for something near the double digit per year mark. I really do. And if he goes for cheap, then what the **** are we doing?
 
CANDolphan said:
Every year there's one final 7-10 million dollar a year guy who gets signed right before or after the draft.

I bet you're gonna see someone grab him for something near the double digit per year mark. I really do. And if he goes for cheap, then what the **** are we doing?
I wonder.

Would 2 years/18 with $14mm guaranteed get it done?
 
