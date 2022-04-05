Tretter question

NJPHINFAN79
Does anyone know what he and his agent are asking for? Or potentially what physical issue he may have to slow the market?
He is likely asking for more than the Dolphins and other teams are willing to pay at this time. As far as injuries are concerned. He had ankle and knee injuries last season that prevented him from practicing during the week but he was able to play during all the games.
Every year there's one final 7-10 million dollar a year guy who gets signed right before or after the draft.
I bet you're gonna see someone grab him for something near the double digit per year mark. I really do. And if he goes for cheap, then what the **** are we doing?
Not sure that structure makes senseI wonder.
Would 2 years/18 with $14mm guaranteed get it done?