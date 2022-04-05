Tretter question

NJPHINFAN79 said: Does anyone know what he and his agent are asking for? Or potentially what physical issue he may have to slow the market? Click to expand...

He is likely asking for more than the Dolphins and other teams are willing to pay at this time. As far as injuries are concerned. He had ankle and knee injuries last season that prevented him from practicing during the week but he was able to play during all the games.Not practicing with the Browns was not that big an issue because he had played in the offense and with the other offensive linemen for several years. Coming to a new team and not being able to practice would be a much bigger issue.I am sure that any team interested in signing him will ensure he is completely over the issues he had with his ankles and knees before they decide to add him to their roster.