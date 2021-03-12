 Trey Lance Throwing Deep | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trey Lance Throwing Deep

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

I changed the title so this doesn't get merged into the Tua thread

Thanks for posting
 
T

Tureo

He, Wilson, and Fields are 3 of the best to come out in my lifetime. I hope multiple gms agree and make it rain picks for #3
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

This should probably be under the draft forum, but anywho I myself have seen similar throws from many prospects now and before. As always time will tell with any prospect. I personally would not draft a QB early this draft as we already have a young QB and need to build the team further.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Durango2020 said:
This should probably be under the draft forum, but anywho I myself have seen similar throws from many prospects now and before. As always time will tell with any prospect. I personally would not draft a QB early this draft as we already have a young QB and need to build the team further.
The better the top QBs look the better for us.

Since we aren't in the market and we're looking to deal.

I want 4 QBs (at minimum) to go before we make our first pick, and 5 (or more) before pick #18.

More choices left for us.
 
jazz015

Its look
circumstances said:
The better the top QBs look the better for us.

Since we aren't in the market and we're looking to deal.

I want 4 QBs (at minimum) to go before we make our first pick, and 5 (or more) before pick #18.

More choices left for us.
It's looking real promising that law, fields, Wilson and Lance all go top 15. It's going to push someone down to 18 hopefully at a position of need
 
