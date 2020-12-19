Trey Sermon, OSU RB....

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Wow what a performance today. 24 carries, 295 yards rushing and both OSU TDs in the Big Ten Championship game. This kid made some big money today. OL certainly did a great job too.

He looks like an NFL RB. 6’0 215 lbs. I could see him going in the 130-150 range.

Edit: wow he just went over 300 yards and broke OSU’s (Eddie George 314 yards) all time single game record in spectacular fashion. 29 carries, 331 yards on the final tally.

He bailed out Justin Fields today, who was miserable.
 
