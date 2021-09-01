Trill Williams, Sam Eguavoen and the direction of this team

Now that we’ve had our first glimpse at the 53 man roster, I’ve been doing some reading on a few guys who fought the odds to stick with this team and these two stick out to me. If you look into both of these guy’s backstories and their respective paths that brought both to the Dolphins, it becomes extremely clear that these guys are on this team because they eat, sleep, and breathe the game of football. We hear players say all the time that the NFL “is a business”. Well these 2 guys aren’t here because football is a job. They’re here because football is their life.



It’s no coincidence that these guys are on a team coached by Brian Flores and it’s definitely not a coincidence that as Coach Flores is set to begin only his 3rd year in Miami, he has managed to nearly turn over an entire roster and fill it with guys who share the same passion and dedication to the game of football and for each other. Sure, the rebuild that was set forth just over 2 years ago isn’t 100% finished. There’s still some holes, some weaknesses, and certainly things that will still need fixing, but I’ve gotta say, as a Dolphin fan for nearly 40 years, I’ve seen some pretty soft Dolphin teams, some pretty soft Dolphin head coaches, and more than a few 53 man rosters that were just here to collect their paycheck. It feels pretty damn good right now to have a football team and a Head Coach that are taking the field each Sunday because they have to. Because they love it. Because they love playing alongside each other and playing for their HC.



Stephen Ross has made more than his fair share of really bad decisions as Dolphins owner, but at the end of the day, the most recent big decision he had to make might end up being mentioned alongside the decision to hire Don Shula or to draft Dan Marino. He decided to hire Brian Flores. This is going to be a big season. The next step is going to be taken and that’s going to put us at the threshold of something us Dolphin fans haven’t seen or felt in a REALLY long time. Too long, in fact. The MIAMI DOLPHINS are back, and I for one, can not ****ing wait!!!