Trust the Process

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
37
Reaction score
25
I'm always amazed to see posts about how certain people didn't have players ranked there, or they wish they would have gone there because that's where they had them on their board. Are you serious? Who on this form does this as a profession? Who's an expert that knows how to evaluate players based on everything including culture fit, work ethic, background, etc.?
It's not just a beauty pageant, or a popularity contest. Trust the process. They've got lots of picks, they'll keep taking guys to fill out the roster, maybe surprise with someone that develops into a starter down the line. Go look at every roster in the NFL, and show me how their 22 starters are all first or second rounders. It is absolutely shocking where players come from. Remember Preston Williams? I would never underestimate this coaching staff. Maybe Flores will light a fire under Raekwon Davis' ***. Maybe Brandon Jones becomes the next Eddie Jackson. Players come from everywhere. Who's to say. Bottom line is we're a far better team today, then we were back in the first week in January. Give It 2 years, this will be a good team.
 
R

Robonious

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2008
Messages
65
Reaction score
27
This front office has been stellar since last year. They have changed the culture of this franchise. We are picking players that fit what we want to be not what armchair GM's want. Grier and Flores deserve the benefit of the doubt. Were worried about 2022 and 2023 not 2020.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,712
Reaction score
5,042
arge13 said:
I'm always amazed to see posts about how certain people didn't have players ranked there, or they wish they would have gone there because that's where they had them on their board. Are you serious? Who on this form does this as a profession? Who's an expert that knows how to evaluate players based on everything including culture fit, work ethic, background, etc.?
It's not just a beauty pageant, or a popularity contest. Trust the process. They've got lots of picks, they'll keep taking guys to fill out the roster, maybe surprise with someone that develops into a starter down the line. Go look at every roster in the NFL, and show me how their 22 starters are all first or second rounders. It is absolutely shocking where players come from. Remember Preston Williams? I would never underestimate this coaching staff. Maybe Flores will light a fire under Raekwon Davis' ***. Maybe Brandon Jones becomes the next Eddie Jackson. Players come from everywhere. Who's to say. Bottom line is we're a far better team today, then we were back in the first week in January. Give It 2 years, this will be a good team.
Click to expand...
we're fans. we all want Miami in multiple SBs. we disagree (sometimes vehemently) over how to accomplish that. I have no problem with disagreements. I find a few things cringe-worthy. Someone posts Herbert is a R3 QB when every other breathing person has him R1. Someone wants to move up 'whatever it takes' then trashes the pick at #5 because it was 'obvious.'

I've said elsewhere we all know some of the picks will surprise on the upside, some on the downside. That's reality. Hx says there will be more misses than hits. One of my more optimistic beliefs is FistPump/Queasy/Gase couldn't train a bird to sign. Flo did an amzing job getting production form 8th stringers. For now, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom