I'm always amazed to see posts about how certain people didn't have players ranked there, or they wish they would have gone there because that's where they had them on their board. Are you serious? Who on this form does this as a profession? Who's an expert that knows how to evaluate players based on everything including culture fit, work ethic, background, etc.?

It's not just a beauty pageant, or a popularity contest. Trust the process. They've got lots of picks, they'll keep taking guys to fill out the roster, maybe surprise with someone that develops into a starter down the line. Go look at every roster in the NFL, and show me how their 22 starters are all first or second rounders. It is absolutely shocking where players come from. Remember Preston Williams? I would never underestimate this coaching staff. Maybe Flores will light a fire under Raekwon Davis' ***. Maybe Brandon Jones becomes the next Eddie Jackson. Players come from everywhere. Who's to say. Bottom line is we're a far better team today, then we were back in the first week in January. Give It 2 years, this will be a good team.