Trying to gauge the thought process of this front office

This is not a bash threadsx nor would I want to discuss bashing other players. In reality the franchise starts with decision makers, and those same decision makers put their theories to a test. Let's start with my first few.



We made some great trades to get draft picks. Some of them were great, but other draft picks require more time to access.



1. I was all for sewell in this draft, but deep down inside I wanted us to improve our line. We traded down for a receiver, but Slater was available there at 12. Hindsight 2020 but after Flores saying he is going to shuffle the line, that tells me they could have focus on a much deep problem. Specially if Tua doesnt end up being the guy, having a nice line would make it more atractive for any qb to be good.



2. What drove the team to draft Tua over Herbert? Were the dolphins targeting something specific that they felt Justin Justin didnt have ?



3. No pass rusher in free agency? No linebacker in draft? The defensive line is having a hard time just like last year. We cant stop a team like buffalo below 20 pts, 400 passing yards, and over 100 rushing yards.





What mindset do they have? The patching an issue mindset, temporary fixes? What is their goal? If something doesnt work then it wont work.