Trying to gauge the thought process of this front office

This is not a bash threadsx nor would I want to discuss bashing other players. In reality the franchise starts with decision makers, and those same decision makers put their theories to a test. Let's start with my first few.

We made some great trades to get draft picks. Some of them were great, but other draft picks require more time to access.

1. I was all for sewell in this draft, but deep down inside I wanted us to improve our line. We traded down for a receiver, but Slater was available there at 12. Hindsight 2020 but after Flores saying he is going to shuffle the line, that tells me they could have focus on a much deep problem. Specially if Tua doesnt end up being the guy, having a nice line would make it more atractive for any qb to be good.

2. What drove the team to draft Tua over Herbert? Were the dolphins targeting something specific that they felt Justin Justin didnt have ?

3. No pass rusher in free agency? No linebacker in draft? The defensive line is having a hard time just like last year. We cant stop a team like buffalo below 20 pts, 400 passing yards, and over 100 rushing yards.


What mindset do they have? The patching an issue mindset, temporary fixes? What is their goal? If something doesnt work then it wont work.
 
I’ll speak to your second point. The majority of teams had TUA on their board ahead of Herbert. Chargers included. There were concerns over his leadership and also his decision making. He can make some amazing throws. He also will do some dumb sh!t that will cost you a game. He did that at Oregon and he’s doing it again. His stats are impressive if you just see them flash by or see a 2 minute highlight video but the guy is throwing the ball 50 times a game. It’d be shocking if he wasn’t putting up yards with the volume in which he is throwing the ball. You’ll see a lot of revisionist history on here about how we should’ve take Herbert or people saying they wanted him all along. All you have to do is look at the threads on here in the month before last years draft, it tells a different story.
 
We did hold the Bills to 170 yards passing in this last game somehow.
 
The bills knew they had us when they walked into the stadium and it took very little effort for them to beat us. They could have beat us with a field goal
 
The front office imo needs to be held accountable for the mess we are in..

imo this is a case of mismanaging the cap and paying the wrong players and the wrong positions, two years ago this line should of had two high level free agents added..Last year another.
 
