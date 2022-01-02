 Tua, all this time later | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua, all this time later

Back when I had a dog in the fight and followed Miami closely, I was vocal about Tua not being NFL caliber.

Pleaded my case for herbert.

I follow Miami still a bit and saw a real good stretch, imagine the team you’d be had you not drafted probably the worst starting qb in the nfl.
 
Also said last year chase and Harris would be ideal picks. They traded down and got waddle and Phillips. My god, Herbert throwing to chase, and handing to Harris… you’d be a damn super team.

Hindsight tho
 
Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah go away troll
 
Too bad you aren't the GM. Everything would be peaches and cream
 
Go back to not following closely. No one wants you here. You're not a fan.
 
Created a thread to toot your own horn... smh.
 
**** off fairweather fake *** fan. What a clown thread.
 
