Tua, all this time later

Dmefoc
Back when I had a dog in the fight and followed Miami closely, I was vocal about Tua not being NFL caliber.
Pleaded my case for herbert.
I follow Miami still a bit and saw a real good stretch, imagine the team you’d be had you not drafted probably the worst starting qb in the nfl.