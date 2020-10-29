Tua and the media

I have never been more excited for a Dolphins game in my entire adult life with Tua getting the start (I wasn't around for the majority of the Marino days).



I'm not expecting a Russel Wilson-type-game from Tua but this guy's special



It's a slow day today so thought I'd share. Pretty funny stuff



So I'm watching Colin Cowherd have this "epiphany" that Tua won't work, basically saying that Tua is too short to succeed. Saying that Russel Wilson is the one exception and that Tua is not Wilson..





Funny enough, here's a video when Cowherd literally says Tua is Russel Wilson back when Tua won the national championship lmao





Tua may not run a 4.40 or have the elusiveness like Wilson but come on man, he doesn't have the athleticism of Drew Brees, or lack thereof either







