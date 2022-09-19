 Tua as a Righty | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua as a Righty

JoeFin

JoeFin

I remember seeing these types of things in the past. But this is a new one. The second one is interesting because it shows Lamar as a lefty.


 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Why would those inbreds want to give our team bulletin board material? Bunch of backwoods cousin ****ers.
 
JoeFin

JoeFin

It made me wonder what actual "ball velocity" was for different quarterbacks.

The only thing I could find on that were some stats from different combines, and Tua didn't throw at a combine, so he has no recorded score.

It surprised me they don't keep these stats. I mean baseball tracks absolutely EVERYTHING. ... I guess football is still behind in the analytics area.

By the way, that's a HUGE hole. The first team to jump on that wagon in a smart way is going get a big advantage. I've seen it work in baseball. Teams literally turn 7.00 ERA pitchers into 2.50 ERA pitchers.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s something about him throwing in those videos that just makes him look stronger.

I really believe it’s due to how we’ve come to view the game with righties.

I’m willing to bet it’s part what’s the inherent bias against him without some really knowing why.

Does anyone know the reasoning behind his “father” supposedly forcing him to learn to throw with his left?
 
andyahs

andyahs

ANUFan said:
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s something about him throwing in those videos that just makes him look stronger.

I really believe it’s due to how we’ve come to view the came with righties.

I’m willing to bet it’s part what’s the inherent bias against him without some really knowing why.

Does anyone know the reasoning behind his “father” supposedly forcing him to learn to throw with his left?
His Dad was a lefty and wanted Tua to be the same. Never understood it.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

andyahs said:
His Dad was a lefty and wanted Tua to be the same. Never understood it.
Really? There has to be more to it than that?
I can’t help but think if he’s naturally right handed wouldn’t he have a stronger arm throwing with his right if that’s how he trained?
 
andyahs

andyahs

ANUFan said:
Really? There has to be more to it than that?
I can’t help but think if he’s naturally right handed wouldn’t he have a stronger arm throwing with his right if that’s how he trained?
In fact, Tua's father, Galu — himself a left-handed thrower — turned his son into a lefty simply so he wouldn't be the family's only left-hander: “I just always wanted someone to be a lefty with me

 
ANUFan

ANUFan

T

The Ghost

God gave Tua the ability to throw with his left arm. Has nothing to do with his fathers wishes to have a second lefty in the family. His father might’ve pushed him to practice, but the ability is god given 100%.

That’s not how that works.

You can’t practice yourself into being an NFL QB with the opposite of your dominant throwing arm.

Been practicing throwing left for over 30 years myself. On this topic, I’m an expert. I don’t know how many people on earth have thrown more passes with their non-dominant arm than I have.

It does sound like a nice story his dad tells though. He knew his kid a rare ability and he played it up.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

