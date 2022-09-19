Tua as a Righty

Think you got the wrong thread bro.Why would those inbreds want to give our team bulletin board material? Bunch of backwoods cousin ****ers.
His Dad was a lefty and wanted Tua to be the same. Never understood it.I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s something about him throwing in those videos that just makes him look stronger.
I really believe it’s due to how we’ve come to view the came with righties.
I’m willing to bet it’s part what’s the inherent bias against him without some really knowing why.
Does anyone know the reasoning behind his “father” supposedly forcing him to learn to throw with his left?
I can’t help but think if he’s naturally right handed wouldn’t he have a stronger arm throwing with his right if that’s how he trained?
In fact, Tua's father, Galu — himself a left-handed thrower — turned his son into a lefty simply so he wouldn't be the family's only left-hander: “I just always wanted someone to be a lefty with me
I don't.Ohhhhhh okay; I’m not going to pretend I understand the reasoning behind that.
Real fathers make their sons overcome unnecessary obstacles to avoid a sense of loneliness over super random thingsI don't.
