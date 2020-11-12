gfish24
Rookie
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,329
- Reaction score
- 262
- Location
- Haldimand, ON, Canada
Someone posted a pic of Tua as the Mandolorian- could someone repost it here. I can’t find it. Cheers
Thx Brother. Appreciate it
Hey now that's actually me I just used a snap chat filter to age me up.
Why'd you get rid of the post? Too intimidating for the fellow members?Just saying hi
it's gone now brother Super
Could use your help in the Lounge. Me , Marino and NY have been kind of busy lately
Why'd you get rid of the post? Too intimidating for the fellow members?