Tua can be so good, he just needs…..time!

I totally get people having their own opinion, no problem with that. I can totally understand people who didn’t want him in the first place poo pooing on him now b/c he’s the easy out for them.

But honestly, you have to be completely daft if you can’t see the kid has talent.

Last season was a complete wash and being totally objective it has nothing to do with Covid. All players went through the same thing relative to that so the argument doesn’t apply. However, this guy went through a gruesome injury only 8 months before the season started. Anyone who ever watched him play at Bama knew it was not the same guy, he needed to heal and get right.

Fast forward to this pre-season, he looked like a totally different guy. He moved better, had better velocity and accuracy and showed command on the field.

Week 1 in New England he looked real good at times and fine at others. But this is his first game of the season, in hostile territory, against a division rival and one of the best defensive minds in the game. The outcome was a W and he had a part in that, period.

This game against the bills was a sad display of Oline play as we all know. Sticking with Tua, look at the first 2 drives. First drive a quick 3 and out with 2 of the 3 plays Tua getting sacked by a free defender as soon as the ball was snapped.

Second drive, he settles in and makes some nice throws, it is clear that without the Jackson penalty for illegal man downfield we are putting up some points.

The whole issue right now with this team is the OL, you can argue this and that b/c of your distaste for the kid but when you really look at it you can’t deny the OL is the issue.

Give this kid some time, like 95% of the QB’s in this league need and he will be a damn good QB. I just hope this club can straighten out this OL issue before the kid gets killed…..