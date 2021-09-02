Tua Dolphin POP Figure Peak

Rev Kev
Agreed. Completely off topic, but a friend of mine complains about never having money, yet collects these figures, sometimes paying $200+ for one. Unreal. I don’t understand the fascination.I'm still confused by grown *** adults who collect childrens toys.
putsonflamesuit:
Me too. So, want to go together and buy ours? We're fans of a game and we buy hats, jerseys, team Budweiser cans and everything else. A statue of Tua is where the line needs to be drawn? Come on jack.
putsonflamesuit:
Some people might say they are confused about grown men watching other grown men play a game. To each his own.
putsonflamesuit:
I don't do toys, but I collected golden age (1930s and 1940s) comic books for most of my adult life.
putsonflamesuit: