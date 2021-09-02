 Tua Dolphin POP Figure Peak | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Dolphin POP Figure Peak

E30M3

E30M3

I'm still confused by grown *** adults who collect childrens toys.

putsonflamesuit:
 
traptses

traptses

E30M3 said:
I'm still confused by grown *** adults who collect childrens toys.

putsonflamesuit:

Agreed. Completely off topic, but a friend of mine complains about never having money, yet collects these figures, sometimes paying $200+ for one. Unreal. I don’t understand the fascination.

Cool that Tua got one though. Might get one for my daughter
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

E30M3 said:
I'm still confused by grown *** adults who collect childrens toys.

putsonflamesuit:

Me too. So, want to go together and buy ours? We're fans of a game and we buy hats, jerseys, team Budweiser cans and everything else. A statue of Tua is where the line needs to be drawn? Come on jack.
 
John813

John813

Not being rude, but never got the big heads on the Funko pop figures.

That being said, I do like collecting random toys(cars/McFarlane NFL figures) so who am I to judge.
 
