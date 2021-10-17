Tua emotional after loss to Jaguars

That was an "article"? I continue to be amazed at what will be published. The actual content was very short, the conclusion based on the writer's interpretation nearly as long:



"This has to be an emotional time for the quarterback who has seen his team drop to 1-5 while his job, the coaches’ jobs, and the general manager’s job are all up in the air.



He has to continue to lead this team and be part of the group that attempts to turn the season around, or he may find himself without a starting opportunity."



Tua didn't even play the previous 3 weeks when he was on IR and it's implied he's part of the responsibility for getting here? What, he's going to lose his starting job to any backup because they were so much more successful?



Great writing... (I'd like to insert the projectile vomiting emoji here)