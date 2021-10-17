Tua emotional after loss to Jaguars

H.P. Lovedrafts
Club Member
- Joined
- May 7, 2019
- Messages
- 300
- Reaction score
- 552
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Syracuse, NY
Tua Tagovailoa was emotional after Dolphins brutal loss vs Jaguars
The quarterback obviously cares about this team.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
I'm still not sure if Tua is the answer at QB for us, but this kid lives and dies on the football field. If you could put his heart in some of our other players, we'd be a lot better. I'm convinced that he deserves another year with some legitimate coaching and a real offensive line to play behind. And BTW, I am NOT a "Tua homer".