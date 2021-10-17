 Tua emotional after loss to Jaguars | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua emotional after loss to Jaguars

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Tua Tagovailoa was emotional after Dolphins brutal loss vs Jaguars

The quarterback obviously cares about this team.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com


I'm still not sure if Tua is the answer at QB for us, but this kid lives and dies on the football field. If you could put his heart in some of our other players, we'd be a lot better. I'm convinced that he deserves another year with some legitimate coaching and a real offensive line to play behind. And BTW, I am NOT a "Tua homer".
 
H.P. Lovedrafts said:
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Tua Tagovailoa was emotional after Dolphins brutal loss vs Jaguars

The quarterback obviously cares about this team.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com


I'm still not sure if Tua is the answer at QB for us, but this kid lives and dies on the football field. If you could put his heart in some of our other players, we'd be a lot better. I'm convinced that he deserves another year with some legitimate coaching and a real offensive line to play behind. And BTW, I am NOT a "Tua homer".
The only good thing about this season is that there’s still plenty of games left, so he’s gonna have his chances to prove it.
 
artdnj said:
He deserves to be on a better team as do the rest of the team, fans, etc
I'll always be a Dolphins fan. I have a special connection with the Dolphins and my mom and late dad. I'd feel like I'd be betraying them if I'd ever stop loving them.
 
Jimi said:
The only good thing about this season is that there’s still plenty of games left, so he’s gonna have his chances to prove it.
I think he is probably pretty crushed because regardless of what he might "prove" personally the Dolphins are all but eliminated from the playoffs six games into the season, half of which Tua didn't even get to play.
 
Tua is just starting his career. The NFL is business.
Those tears might have been for Flores.
If he ends up with a better staff, and they make him a star, then this emotional outburst will fade.
I support the players, even then oline guys that we think suck. They probably are good players being underserved by coaches that do not know how to coach.
Flores dumbed down the staff and that is the biggest problem this year. Combined with a lack of veterans, there we go.
If Tua reads this, keep your chin up.
 
That was an "article"? I continue to be amazed at what will be published. The actual content was very short, the conclusion based on the writer's interpretation nearly as long:

"This has to be an emotional time for the quarterback who has seen his team drop to 1-5 while his job, the coaches’ jobs, and the general manager’s job are all up in the air.

He has to continue to lead this team and be part of the group that attempts to turn the season around, or he may find himself without a starting opportunity."

Tua didn't even play the previous 3 weeks when he was on IR and it's implied he's part of the responsibility for getting here? What, he's going to lose his starting job to any backup because they were so much more successful?

Great writing... (I'd like to insert the projectile vomiting emoji here)
 
tazthenomad said:
That was an "article"? I continue to be amazed at what will be published. The actual content was very short, the conclusion based on the writer's interpretation nearly as long:

"This has to be an emotional time for the quarterback who has seen his team drop to 1-5 while his job, the coaches’ jobs, and the general manager’s job are all up in the air.

He has to continue to lead this team and be part of the group that attempts to turn the season around, or he may find himself without a starting opportunity."

Tua didn't even play the previous 3 weeks when he was on IR and it's implied he's part of the responsibility for getting here? What, he's going to lose his starting job to any backup because they were so much more successful?

Great writing... (I'd like to insert the projectile vomiting emoji here)
I really don't care about the competency of the author of that article. What I am impressed by is how serious Tua takes football. Some players were laughing and chatting with Jaguars players after the game (I know the NFL is a brotherhood and I don't see that as not taking the game seriously), but it's clear that Tua took this loss to heart and hates losing. I admire the hell out of that.
 
LANGER72 said:
Tua is just starting his career. The NFL is business.
Those tears might have been for Flores.
If he ends up with a better staff, and they make him a star, then this emotional outburst will fade.
I support the players, even then oline guys that we think suck. They probably are good players being underserved by coaches that do not know how to coach.
Flores dumbed down the staff and that is the biggest problem this year. Combined with a lack of veterans, there we go.
If Tua reads this, keep your chin up.
I'm not bashing them either. I get where the anger and frustration comes from.
 
