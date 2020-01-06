Tua Expensive?

I have just been thinking about what it would cost to get Tua and some of the scenarios that are likely to play out as we get closer to the draft. I would like to discuss some of the teams who may be looking to trade up for Tua and what they have to offer. Of course, this is all based on the assumption, that Tua is deemed draftable (in the first round) after the combine physicals, etc. Assuming that is the case.....



I don't think you can just sit there and wait for Tua to fall to you at 5. A trade up will be necessary. The question is how far would we have to go?



We have the Redskins, Lions & Giants ahead of us that could look to trade down. The main speculation right now is that Borrow is 1 and Chase Young is 2. Some would say "no way" that Washington loses out on Chase Young but the counterpoint is they already gave up their 2020 2nd rounder to draft an edge player last year and they need all the help they can get. The other quesiton is whether Rivera can talk the best LT in the league into returning. Otherwise that becomes a huge need to protect their new QB. They could also use a MLB, WR, FS, OC & CB in a big way.



The next question is who has the ammo to outbid Miami? The simple answer is no one but most teams would have to dip into future draft picks in addition to 2020 picks. Also, the Dolphins have to be willing to move up.



The Chargers (picking at 6) have only the allotted amount of picks and also have about 15 FA's that will be on the market. Their QB is an UFA so are they willing to wait two years for Tua to play? They may opt to sign Tom Brady and prep for a future QB.



Next up are the Panthers at 7. They don't have any more than the allotted picks and may roll with Newton again and maybe a later pick at QB.



The Jags are cap strapped to Foles although they do have picks 9, 20 & 42 this year. They also have Gardner Minshew.



The Raiders have 12 & 19 but no 2nd round pick. Could they move on from Carr?



Bucs at 14 don't have a lot of draft capital.



I think what our FO will have to do is look at those teams and the best offers they can put together and simply offer just SLIGHTLY more if they want Tua. Of course the direction will change once some of these teams sign free agents.