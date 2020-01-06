Tua Expensive?

Should we...

  • Stay at 5 and hope Tua falls to us?

    Votes: 25 52.1%

  • Move up to ensure we get the QB?

    Votes: 10 20.8%

  • Stay at 5 and just take BPA if Tua is gone?

    Votes: 13 27.1%
I have just been thinking about what it would cost to get Tua and some of the scenarios that are likely to play out as we get closer to the draft. I would like to discuss some of the teams who may be looking to trade up for Tua and what they have to offer. Of course, this is all based on the assumption, that Tua is deemed draftable (in the first round) after the combine physicals, etc. Assuming that is the case.....

I don't think you can just sit there and wait for Tua to fall to you at 5. A trade up will be necessary. The question is how far would we have to go?

We have the Redskins, Lions & Giants ahead of us that could look to trade down. The main speculation right now is that Borrow is 1 and Chase Young is 2. Some would say "no way" that Washington loses out on Chase Young but the counterpoint is they already gave up their 2020 2nd rounder to draft an edge player last year and they need all the help they can get. The other quesiton is whether Rivera can talk the best LT in the league into returning. Otherwise that becomes a huge need to protect their new QB. They could also use a MLB, WR, FS, OC & CB in a big way.

The next question is who has the ammo to outbid Miami? The simple answer is no one but most teams would have to dip into future draft picks in addition to 2020 picks. Also, the Dolphins have to be willing to move up.

The Chargers (picking at 6) have only the allotted amount of picks and also have about 15 FA's that will be on the market. Their QB is an UFA so are they willing to wait two years for Tua to play? They may opt to sign Tom Brady and prep for a future QB.

Next up are the Panthers at 7. They don't have any more than the allotted picks and may roll with Newton again and maybe a later pick at QB.

The Jags are cap strapped to Foles although they do have picks 9, 20 & 42 this year. They also have Gardner Minshew.

The Raiders have 12 & 19 but no 2nd round pick. Could they move on from Carr?

Bucs at 14 don't have a lot of draft capital.

I think what our FO will have to do is look at those teams and the best offers they can put together and simply offer just SLIGHTLY more if they want Tua. Of course the direction will change once some of these teams sign free agents.
 
The good news is that the Dolphins will know if they need to move up or not because any team who gets a trade partner inquiry will reach out to the Dolphins because the Phins are a more attractive trade partner than anyone else in the draft considering their bounty of 1st and 2nd round picks and the #5 pick.

There is really no sense in worrying about it. Dolphins cannot be outbid. So it just ends up being whether Grier and Flores are willing to stake their career on the health of Tua’s hip.

If they are, he will be a Phin. If they aren’t, then he won’t. Simple as that.
 
If Tua is able to move around and throw footballs before the draft, They will have to move to #2 and it will cost a ****load imo...
 
If Tua is able to move around and throw footballs before the draft, They will have to move to #2 and it will cost a ****load imo...
Well I guess for #1 they could take another QB instead of BPA.
 
We are sitting pretty @ 5 for Tua, no need to trade up.

If another team wants to jump us and overpay, so be it.

If Detroit want to draft him so be it, Stafford is an excellent QB despite popular opinion and we should be looking to trade for him if that happens.
 
SkapePhin said:
The good news is that the Dolphins will know if they need to move up or not because any team who gets a trade partner inquiry will reach out to the Dolphins because the Phins are a more attractive trade partner than anyone else in the draft considering their bounty of 1st and 2nd round picks and the #5 pick.

There is really no sense in worrying about it. Dolphins cannot be outbid. So it just ends up being whether Grier and Flores are willing to stake their career on the health of Tua’s hip.

If they are, he will be a Phin. If they aren’t, then he won’t. Simple as that.
It's only wise for the #2 team to inform Miami there's an interested party and here's what they're offering. Now i am curious, by NFL rules, does the #2 team have to be truthful in disclosing the compensation?

Can they say we're being offered TWO 1st round picks when they're really only being offeredn ONE. Ofcourse, it's a crappy and dishonest way to do business but...
 
TannDaMan17 said:
We are sitting pretty @ 5 for Tua, no need to trade up.

If another team wants to jump us and overpay, so be it.

If Detroit want to draft him so be it, Stafford is an excellent QB despite popular opinion and we should be looking to trade for him if that happens.
He's already in his 30s and coming off another back injury this season. Not to mention, he's going to command a lot of $$$ and eat up your salary cap and will likely require one of our late 1st round picks...WHY?
 
ANUFan said:
He's already in his 30s and coming off another back injury this season. Not to mention, he's going to command a lot of $$$ and eat up your salary cap and will likely require one of our late 1st round picks...WHY?
Just a Stafford fan is all, in a hypothetical situation where Detroit would be looking to sell him for cheap in order to dump his contract I'd be very interested personally, I still think he's a franchise QB.
 
if we pass on Tua at 5, half the fan base will go ballistic.

If he falls to 18 and we pass, or "worse", take a Fromm.... all hell will break loose.

I dare say the next 4 months are going to be like talking politics at Thanksgiving on this forum. No one is going to be happy.
 
