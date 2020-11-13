Tua Gives His Game Ball to Flores

Tua Tagovailoa: I may never be my old self due to hip | Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa opens up about hip, emotional moment with Dolphins coach Brian Flores

After Sunday's victory, Tagovailoa was caught on film insisting that his game ball be taken by Flores, the Miami coach."For me, it was like 'thank you' for taking the shot on me," Tagovailoa said. "Because, like I said, a year ago, who would have known? I could have had a season-ending injury, but the Miami Dolphins decided to take a chance on me. So … that was awesome.”