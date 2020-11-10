Tua handing over Game Ball to Coach Flores

SwissPhins
- May 28, 2015
- 58
- 152
- 28
- Switzerland
Think back where we were one year ago. Exactly one year ago, Week 9 of the 2019 season, we got our first win under Coach Flores.
And here we are now. Standing at 5-3 in the 3rd Wildcard spot and just one game behind the Bills for the lead in the AFC East. With our Coach and our QB of the future. With a great attitude all over the field. A team with player who fight for each other.
Couldn't be any happier right now. FinsUp!
The future is bright with these two guys. A wonderful video I could watch all night, that shows the culture Coach Flo established in this lockeroom.
