Tua handing over Game Ball to Coach Flores

Think back where we were one year ago. Exactly one year ago, Week 9 of the 2019 season, we got our first win under Coach Flores.

And here we are now. Standing at 5-3 in the 3rd Wildcard spot and just one game behind the Bills for the lead in the AFC East. With our Coach and our QB of the future. With a great attitude all over the field. A team with player who fight for each other.

Couldn't be any happier right now. FinsUp!

The future is bright with these two guys. A wonderful video I could watch all night, that shows the culture Coach Flo established in this lockeroom.

 
This team is trending up not only because of Tua but the entire team. Have not seen this much coverage of a Fin's team since Marino and Shula.
 
andyahs said:
This team is trending up not only because of Tua but the entire team. Have not seen this much coverage of a Fin's team since Marino and Shula.
Yeah, absolutely. The whole team and especially the coaching staff as well.
 
