Tua handing over Game Ball to Coach Flores

Think back where we were one year ago. Exactly one year ago, Week 9 of the 2019 season, we got our first win under Coach Flores.



And here we are now. Standing at 5-3 in the 3rd Wildcard spot and just one game behind the Bills for the lead in the AFC East. With our Coach and our QB of the future. With a great attitude all over the field. A team with player who fight for each other.



Couldn't be any happier right now. FinsUp!



The future is bright with these two guys. A wonderful video I could watch all night, that shows the culture Coach Flo established in this lockeroom.



