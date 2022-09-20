Tua in the 4th quarter



Saw this tweet by a former board legend and it was eye opening. Not only is Tua 1st among all QBs since 1994 in 4th quarter comp % and TD %, he’s 1st by a significant margin. If anything I remember several drives in the 4th where he could have boosted those numbers but instead slowly moved the offense to a position where we could kneel out the game



(Before anyone says anything about my username, yes I am aware of where/when his penchant for elite 4th quarter play started)



Edit: it would be useful to see the names of the other guys on this list to see how well it lines up with the eye test