 Tua in the 4th quarter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua in the 4th quarter

ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
339
Reaction score
980
Age
25
Location
Atlanta

Saw this tweet by a former board legend and it was eye opening. Not only is Tua 1st among all QBs since 1994 in 4th quarter comp % and TD %, he’s 1st by a significant margin. If anything I remember several drives in the 4th where he could have boosted those numbers but instead slowly moved the offense to a position where we could kneel out the game

(Before anyone says anything about my username, yes I am aware of where/when his penchant for elite 4th quarter play started)

Edit: it would be useful to see the names of the other guys on this list to see how well it lines up with the eye test
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
15,572
Reaction score
30,217
Location
New Jersey
Tua, is like Mr. Irrelevant. No Respect. Some QB's are masters of the pressure filled 4th quarter of games, after 3 seasons, it seems as if Tua has joined master status.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom