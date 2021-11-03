 Tua injured AGAIN?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua injured AGAIN?!

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,274
Reaction score
1,462

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/finger) was limited in Wednesday's practice.​

Tua has been listed with the rib injury for a few weeks despite his last absence due to the issue coming in Week 5. The finger injury, however, is new. The injury is in his left hand and he's a lefty so it certainly deserves monitoring. If the issue forces Tua to miss more time, Jacoby Brissett would step in as the starter. The Dolphins averaged 20.7 points in Brissett's three starts earlier this year. All Miami fantasy options would get a slight downgrade if he is under center versus Houston but the easy matchup should keep everyone afloat. Brissett would rank as a low-end QB2.

Now it's his finger on his throwing hand. Ughhh
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
5,671
Location
West Palm Beach
AdamD13 said:
After Tua was given the finger by the Dolphins organization in their pursuit of Watson, Tua has decided to give the Dolphins the finger now that the trade deadline has passed.
One can hope. Then we can get a QB that can run and understand a real NFL play book. We could also have Waddle catch passes deeper than 8 yards.
I still have hope.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,739
Reaction score
8,731
KingHydra said:
Injury prone player injured, more at 11.

Did anyone not think he was injury prone in college? How many surgeries did he have in college? 7 or 8?
Actually he had one. The hip surgery.

He chose to have two tightrope procedures that allowed him to not miss any games which provide support for the ankle.

The injuries were sprains that heal on their own but take time.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,336
Reaction score
1,551
KingHydra said:
One can hope. Then we can get a QB that can run and understand a real NFL play book. We could also have Waddle catch passes deeper than 8 yards.
I still have hope.
Your hope is misguided as long as Grier and Flores have a hand in this team Dan Marino in his prime wouldn't have success with these clowns.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
5,671
Location
West Palm Beach
AdamD13 said:
Actually he had one. The hip surgery.

He chose to have two tightrope procedures that allowed him to not miss any games which provide support for the ankle.

The injuries were sprains that heal on their own but take time.
Come on bro. He had several ankle surgeries. Do some research.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,739
Reaction score
8,731
KingHydra said:
One can hope. Then we can get a QB that can run and understand a real NFL play book. We could also have Waddle catch passes deeper than 8 yards.
I still have hope.
You know Waddle was the one that didn’t know what side of the field he was supposed to line up on.

Where is your hatred for him and call for Miami to get rid of him so Miami can get a WR that can understand a real NFL play book?
 
