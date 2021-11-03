Tua injured AGAIN?!

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/finger) was limited in Wednesday's practice.​ Tua has been listed with the rib injury for a few weeks despite his last absence due to the issue coming in Week 5. The finger injury, however, is new. The injury is in his left hand and he's a lefty so it certainly deserves monitoring. If the issue forces Tua to miss more time, Jacoby Brissett would step in as the starter. The Dolphins averaged 20.7 points in Brissett's three starts earlier this year. All Miami fantasy options would get a slight downgrade if he is under center versus Houston but the easy matchup should keep everyone afloat. Brissett would rank as a low-end QB2.



Now it's his finger on his throwing hand. Ughhh