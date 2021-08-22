Tua intangible improvement

Last night i was watching live feed. During the break or when D was on the field, I saw Tua talked to WR corp and line corp a lot. It was tbe players sitting on the bench and Tua walKing up and down and spoke to them. Also during the week practice, when lineman fvck up, Tua pulled him aside and gave him a talk to. These are things that we did not see last year. It is a sign of maturity and confident. Something that you believe you are good and doing good before you can pull it off.



Much needed improvement on Tua. A sign that Tua has arrived.