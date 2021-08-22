 Tua intangible improvement | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua intangible improvement

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Last night i was watching live feed. During the break or when D was on the field, I saw Tua talked to WR corp and line corp a lot. It was tbe players sitting on the bench and Tua walKing up and down and spoke to them. Also during the week practice, when lineman fvck up, Tua pulled him aside and gave him a talk to. These are things that we did not see last year. It is a sign of maturity and confident. Something that you believe you are good and doing good before you can pull it off.

Much needed improvement on Tua. A sign that Tua has arrived.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Dan13Forever said:
Last night i was watching live feed. During the break or when D was on the field, I saw Tua talked to WR corp and line corp a lot. It was tbe players sitting on the bench and Tua walKing up and down and spoke to them. Also during the week practice, when lineman fvck up, Tua pulled him aside and gave him a talk to. These are things that we did not see last year. It is a sign of maturity and confident. Something that you believe you are good and doing good before you can pull it off.

Much needed improvement on Tua. A sign that Tua has arrived.
mmmmmmmmmm

i love when you talk positive to me
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

We got him!
He was never given the chance to do that a year ago.

Being hurt, not being confident in the offense and not being confident in himself showed.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Dan13Forever said:
That I agreed. CG admitted he called differently with RF. It could be a factor of Tua did not grasp the offense.
Even if he grasped the offense it was Fitzy's that he was grasping (among other things), not his own.
 
Danny

Danny

No doubt you can see a big difference. Amazing what an off season of being healthy can do. People forgot last year he was coming back from major surgery but this year he could just work on getting stronger and he worked on his game. It's starting to show.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

This is why Fitpatrick had to go.

You won't find a bigger Fitzpatrick fan than I was but I'm starting to think that behind his scenes Fitz was torpedoing Tua.

He said all the right things until he got benched and now openly mocks the switch to Tua. How could Tua have led the offense when the savvy veteran is backstabbing you behind your back?
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Dan13Forever said:
Last night i was watching live feed. During the break or when D was on the field, I saw Tua talked to WR corp and line corp a lot. It was tbe players sitting on the bench and Tua walKing up and down and spoke to them. Also during the week practice, when lineman fvck up, Tua pulled him aside and gave him a talk to. These are things that we did not see last year. It is a sign of maturity and confident. Something that you believe you are good and doing good before you can pull it off.

Much needed improvement on Tua. A sign that Tua has arrived.
Agreed, I want too see more in real games…but I am encouraged!
 
F

ForksPhin

I wish we could have an opportunity to see Tua with Parker, Fuller, Wilson, and Waddle on the field with him.

That is my only disappointment so far.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Danny said:
No doubt you can see a big difference. Amazing what an off season of being healthy can do. People forgot last year he was coming back from major surgery but this year he could just work on getting stronger and he worked on his game. It's starting to show.
Lol..... Nobody really "forgets" that do they?

I mean it's been one of the staple arguements here for a year and a half, ad nauseum.

It goes back to the whole excuse/reason debate.

I would like to believe that whole pissing match is behind us at this point. Sadly.....it isn't.
 
