Tua is quicker than people think

If you go back and watch Tua's high school clips and his freshman season at Alabama, he could really move.





(1:11, 1:38, 4:38, and 4:58 in particular)



I think his sophomore season, when he started to have some lower leg injuries (both ankles, knee, and then the hip), it was in his best interest to not scramble as much. But I think now that he's had so much time to let his body fully heal, and as he continues to build his body/strength up, his athleticism will really be able to shine back through.