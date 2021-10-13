Tua is the answer- now get a running game.

Please read this thread clearly be objective no Tua bashing please



Dolphins need to start to focus on getting a solid to dominate the running game and not just Focus on Tua. Why see the list below.



1. It helps your passing game be less predictable

2. It helps with a time of possession which helps your defense

3. It keeps opposing Qbs off the field

4 It allows you to dictate the pace of the game specially on the road as crowd noise becomes less of a factor

5. It establishes physical dominance and can create an identity for the team as a whole.

6. It also fits our coaches philosophy



Now let's not waste years trying to find the next Tom Brady we should roll with Tua and in next years draft do whatever we got to do to get a solid running back and an additional O lineman

Austin Jackson and Liam's strength in college and actually in the NFL is run blocking not pass blocking so play to their strengths. We need to get a mauler left guard as well in next year's draft.

Ryan Tannehill is doing a lot better in Tennessee with a solid running back and run-oriented offensive line. Tua's accuracy and quick release will make him a perfect fit for this run-first system.

Our greatest years were when we had a great running game with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris and Griese as the complimentary quarterback.

It's time to look to our great past in the early '70s maybe there is our answer.