Tua is the answer- now get a running game.

Please read this thread clearly be objective no Tua bashing please

Dolphins need to start to focus on getting a solid to dominate the running game and not just Focus on Tua. Why see the list below.

1. It helps your passing game be less predictable
2. It helps with a time of possession which helps your defense
3. It keeps opposing Qbs off the field
4 It allows you to dictate the pace of the game specially on the road as crowd noise becomes less of a factor
5. It establishes physical dominance and can create an identity for the team as a whole.
6. It also fits our coaches philosophy

Now let's not waste years trying to find the next Tom Brady we should roll with Tua and in next years draft do whatever we got to do to get a solid running back and an additional O lineman
Austin Jackson and Liam's strength in college and actually in the NFL is run blocking not pass blocking so play to their strengths. We need to get a mauler left guard as well in next year's draft.
Ryan Tannehill is doing a lot better in Tennessee with a solid running back and run-oriented offensive line. Tua's accuracy and quick release will make him a perfect fit for this run-first system.
Our greatest years were when we had a great running game with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris and Griese as the complimentary quarterback.
It's time to look to our great past in the early '70s maybe there is our answer.
 
If you need a running game for your QB to be effective he's not the answer. Not saying that's the case for Tua, but a good QB can still score points consistently without a good running game.

Lol yes lets play like it's the 70s and ignore all the rule changes and advantages passing has over running.
 
So keep the coaches and management and just get a running back? So rely on these same coaches to even draft a half way decent back knowing that their preference is projects and injury prone players? Have you seen their track record?
 
What I am saying is we need to build where are now. Not looking back at mistakes made and complaining. Life always moves forward.
 
What are our strengths not just our weaknesses?

1. QB accuracy and release as well as the pocket presence
2. OL is better at a run than some think
3. Defense backfield is actually good
 
**** the running back position. Gaskins is fine. He is serviceable. I for the life of me can't figure out why people clamor over us not addressing the running back position when we got the oline we have. The Titans have the best running back in the NFL and is on a historical pace right now and they will struggle to win that **** division. Pass efficiency is such a better predictor of winning than running now.
 
Gaskin does not hit the holes fast enough he is good, not elite.

Ricky Williams Jay Ajaye always hit the holes before they close. Look at the RB playing with Justin Herbert that dude is decisive!
 
I said it 2 years ago, we should have signed Melvin Gordon instead of Jordan Howard. Three down back that can block and catch passes. He’s what we need until we address the position via draft. I’m sure he would come cheap right now as well.
 
The reason we lost the last four games is that we have no running game. If your starting QB goes down and all your running backs are healthy and you lose every game since you more than likely do not have a running game!
 
I think we do need a bell cow back especially if Tua gets our passing game to a respectable level. Gaskin and Ahmed can be effective but won't scare opposing defenses like a Zeke Elliott or dare I say R Williams type back.
 
I must say, 10 catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns out of Myles Gasky does not offend my sensibilities at all.

More running, yes, but I love that!
 
Great post. I know there's a lot of discussion here about trading for Watson, or Miami should have drafted Herbert etc.

But the lack of a running game is probably the biggest thing holding the Dolphins back. I believe Miami ran 10 times against Tampa Bay. I get that passing the ball was the best way to beat the Buccaneers, but you have to be balanced.

Not sure to many quarterbacks could be successful here with a one dimensional offense.

That also makes it difficult for the defense. Those three and outs kill. Time of possession matters in terms of giving the defense a breather.
 
Like anything in football, it's nearly impossible to identify a need without acknowledging a supporting cast. First, I like Gaskins, but he's too small for the tough yards. Brown? Too slow to get the big yards. Thus, I agree a better RB would help. And I'll be disappointed if anyone throws out the 'elite QBs don't need a running game' myth.

Given that, no one knows yet if TT is the answer. I'm optimistic, but not certain. Fans will know a lot more by game 17. I mentioned elsewhere even Henry needs some small holes for big gains. That's uncommon for the Fins. A good pass game helps the run game and visa versa. No honest person will claim the KC run game would be as good with JB and Mia's OL.

Two paragraphs to say, yes, Mia needs a better RB, but the RB, by himself, wouldn't make the O top 10.
 
