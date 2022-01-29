Tua is the BEST OPTION for the 2022 Dolphins

2023? 180 degree different story, potentially.

I was kinda 'adding it up'.

To win games or at least be able to self-scout your 2022 roster, I dont see a single 'better option' for Miami in this calendar year.

Draft? It would be a Laughable Reach to think we could draft a guy at 31 or 32 or in a later round who could out-perform Tua in 2022.

Free Agency: Who you like to come in here and be confident they could out-perform Tua?

Trade? Remember, this exercise is about putting a guy behind center that would definitely outperform Tua. Who you got? Anyone?

TBH, I like the idea of letting Jaboo compete (Jameis). Oh, maybe that's in the FA camp.



The idea that a new coach is 'tied down' to Tua is ridiculous only in that it's like a used car buyer getting a car with at least 4 wheels on it.

It's known that Dolphins have 2 firsts in '23, so a coach can come in knowing that he's gonna be able to have his pick of the '23 draft if Tua leaves any doubt about his value during the 22 season.

That's a pretty Big selling point.