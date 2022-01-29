 Tua is the BEST OPTION for the 2022 Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is the BEST OPTION for the 2022 Dolphins

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,264
Reaction score
2,316
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
2023? 180 degree different story, potentially.
I was kinda 'adding it up'.
To win games or at least be able to self-scout your 2022 roster, I dont see a single 'better option' for Miami in this calendar year.
Draft? It would be a Laughable Reach to think we could draft a guy at 31 or 32 or in a later round who could out-perform Tua in 2022.
Free Agency: Who you like to come in here and be confident they could out-perform Tua?
Trade? Remember, this exercise is about putting a guy behind center that would definitely outperform Tua. Who you got? Anyone?
TBH, I like the idea of letting Jaboo compete (Jameis). Oh, maybe that's in the FA camp.

The idea that a new coach is 'tied down' to Tua is ridiculous only in that it's like a used car buyer getting a car with at least 4 wheels on it.
It's known that Dolphins have 2 firsts in '23, so a coach can come in knowing that he's gonna be able to have his pick of the '23 draft if Tua leaves any doubt about his value during the 22 season.
That's a pretty Big selling point.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,562
Reaction score
5,092
Age
29
Location
Florida
Free agency, I'm pretty sure Winston could outperform Tua and Mariota could probably be similar, but agree there isnt a guarantee. Even Winston could revert back to an INT machine.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,310
Reaction score
10,297
ChitownPhins28 said:
2023? 180 degree different story, potentially.
I was kinda 'adding it up'.
To win games or at least be able to self-scout your 2022 roster, I dont see a single 'better option' for Miami in this calendar year.
Draft? It would be a Laughable Reach to think we could draft a guy at 31 or 32 or in a later round who could out-perform Tua in 2022.
Free Agency: Who you like to come in here and be confident they could out-perform Tua?
Trade? Remember, this exercise is about putting a guy behind center that would definitely outperform Tua. Who you got? Anyone?
TBH, I like the idea of letting Jaboo compete (Jameis). Oh, maybe that's in the FA camp.

The idea that a new coach is 'tied down' to Tua is ridiculous only in that it's like a used car buyer getting a car with at least 4 wheels on it.
It's known that Dolphins have 2 firsts in '23, so a coach can come in knowing that he's gonna be able to have his pick of the '23 draft if Tua leaves any doubt about his value during the 22 season.
That's a pretty Big selling point.
Click to expand...
Miami’s coach isn’t guaranteed his pick in the 2023 draft unless Miami or the 49ers finish with the worst record in the league.

And if Miami does, the coach should be fired. One and done.

Maybe the #2 pick if it’s the Jags and they draft Will Anderson Jr.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,222
Reaction score
16,840
Age
69
Location
Miami
Watson isn’t coming to Miami and Aaron Rogers is likely to end up with the Broncos if he leaves the Packers.

This years draft is terrible for QB’s. There isn’t a single QB in this draft class who should be selected in the first round and I doubt any QB in this draft will be a starter in 3 years.

Tua should certainly be the starter next season and hopefully he will continue to develop with better coaching and more talent around him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom