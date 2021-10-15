Tua Looking Good in Practice According to Waddle

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,128
- Reaction score
- 34,112
- Location
- Land of Loco!
Jaylen Waddle: Tua Tagovailoa's stepped in and been himself - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice and more signs are pointing toward him being available to start against the Jaguars in London on Sunday. While Tagovailoa has been designated to return, he hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster yet, so he doesn’t have a practice...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com