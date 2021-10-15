 Tua Looking Good in Practice According to Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Looking Good in Practice According to Waddle

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Jaylen Waddle: Tua Tagovailoa's stepped in and been himself - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice and more signs are pointing toward him being available to start against the Jaguars in London on Sunday. While Tagovailoa has been designated to return, he hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster yet, so he doesn’t have a practice...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
He looked real good in practice and pre-season until he played in the regular season NFL games too. Let's hope this time, it ends differently.
 
