LargoFin said: Yeah, it's called getting a QB. Just imagine if we drafted Mahomes several years earlier instead of sticking with Tannehill.

KC traded up from 27 to 10 with the Bills to draft Mahomes. We picked 22nd in 2017. Drafting Mahomes, who was seen as a relatively large project at the time, was not in the cards for us. Interesting enough the Bills got White and Edmunds out of the picks from the trade, so they definitely won as well.