The Goat
Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 8,285
- Reaction score
- 7,426
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Long Pond, PA
Dolphins’ Tua makes his move to South Florida; offseason hip recovery has been ‘miraculous’
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, general manager Chris Grier and team doctors will finally get their hands on Tua Tagovailoa, the team’s fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft who has continued to make significant progress in his hip injury recovery his physical therapist says.
www.sun-sentinel.com
Great googly moogly.