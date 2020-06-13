Tua makes his move to South Florida; offseason hip recovery has been ‘miraculous’

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,285
Reaction score
7,426
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
S

studsatele

Starter
Joined
Apr 9, 2005
Messages
2,045
Reaction score
466
Location
la la land
Coach Flores really seems to possess the stoic demeanor for this job. It doesn't seem to be too big for him. But every great coach needs his QB. Thats where the rubber meets the road. He can do a good job with all the x's and o's, clock management, halftime adjustments, culture and everything else. But he needs that QB to have sustainable long-term success. I sure hope Tua is that for this head coach.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom