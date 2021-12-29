 Tua most critizied player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua most critizied player

Has there ever been a player in the league that has been more critiqued than this kid? No matter what he does, the media says he sucks. When he was at Qb, has has Beaten, Mac Jones, Lamar, Kyler, Justin Herbert. Isnt wins the only stat that matters? we have street level rb's, worst o line, 1 wide reciever and a tight end that thinks he is playing basketball. We sign will fuller and he is a thief. Parker is always, always dingered up. To win 7 in a row in the NFL, with this bunch, it cant be luck.
 
It's weird, but the narrative is changing. I think people who know football and understand Miami's problems on offense, view Tua as an emerging quarterback.

Byron Jones is another player that doesn't get much respect at least from Dolphins fans. He's not a ballhawk, but his coverage is generally really good. Maybe it's because of his salary?
 
Tua has a couple of things we need to watch and see how he develops but some of the criticism is plain rubbish but also he doesn’t get credit for what he does very well.

I was on the fence a couple of months ago or so but I’ve seen enough now to say I want him here next year and I ain’t giving up 3 1sts for anyone now as Tua’s value and stock has risen dramatically in my eyes over the last few games.

I think sometimes people just enjoy needling the Tua inners to get a reaction or it’s just plain say anything to get a buck
 
key word "FANTASY" like colin cowherd or steve a smith ever played a down of football.
 
You would think he was Pat Lemon the way some people try to pick him apart. He's not without some things that are in need of improvement, but talent to lead the Dolphins ain't it. Would be a helluva lot better if the pieces on offense (except Waddle and Giesicki) could be serviceable.

He's handled the bs of the front office, the coach, and "fans" as well as humanly possible. I really like the kid.
 
greasyObnoxious said:
both the need for instant gratification and fantasy football play a big role in this.

the "i told you so's" aren't to be underestimated either.
Yep. So many fans don't really watch football for the actual football game (outside of maybe watching there own team). Everything else is about fantasy football. Doing all the small things correct that leads to wins doesn't show up on fantasy football. Most casual fans today have learnt football through fantasy football or playing Madden.
 
Think the issue is he came out in the same class as Herbert and Burrow who are putting up ungodly stats. What’s annoying though is you see 3/4 of QB in this years class playing poorly (Mac too the last three games) and the 3rd overall pick sitting, but they won’t let the narrative go because they don’t want to admit they’re wrong.
 
deester11 said:
You would think he was Pat Lemon the way some people try to pick him apart. He's not without some things that are in need of improvement, but talent to lead the Dolphins ain't it. Would be a helluva lot better if the pieces on offense (except Waddle and Giesicki) could be serviceable.

He's handled the bs of the front office, the coach, and "fans" as well as humanly possible. I really like the kid.
Lol. Who's Pat Lemon. Pat White and Cleo Lemon's illegitimate kid?
 
What Tua is doing behind this offensive line is amazing, almost as impressive as Burrow.
 
The people who are critical of Tua at this time are individuals who don’t really understand what it takes to have success in the NFL on offense. They obviously think the play of the OL and the running game are irrelevant.
It’s really hard to take those people seriously because they obviously never played the game, even at the Pee Wee level.

You also a bust former QB, Chris Simms constantly knocking Tua for throwing short passes. You would think that as a former QB he would understand the need for a good OL and running game. yet he was so bad in the NFL, he just seems jealous that another left handed QB is actually having success in the NFL.
 
superphin said:
Trevor Lawrence will take over that mantle if he doesn't improve significantly in his sophomore year.
Luckily for Lawrence, Urban made such a mess in JAX that he his taking all the heat from the media the one good thing Urb has done for the kid.

But next year will be different. TL has all world physical skills but has always struggled (even in college) when forced to stay in the pocket and make multiple reads.
 
