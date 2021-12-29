Tua most critizied player

The people who are critical of Tua at this time are individuals who don’t really understand what it takes to have success in the NFL on offense. They obviously think the play of the OL and the running game are irrelevant.

It’s really hard to take those people seriously because they obviously never played the game, even at the Pee Wee level.



You also a bust former QB, Chris Simms constantly knocking Tua for throwing short passes. You would think that as a former QB he would understand the need for a good OL and running game. yet he was so bad in the NFL, he just seems jealous that another left handed QB is actually having success in the NFL.