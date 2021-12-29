Tua most critizied player

Mitchell_NY
Has there ever been a player in the league that has been more critiqued than this kid? No matter what he does, the media says he sucks. When he was at Qb, has has Beaten, Mac Jones, Lamar, Kyler, Justin Herbert. Isnt wins the only stat that matters? we have street level rb's, worst o line, 1 wide reciever and a tight end that thinks he is playing basketball. We sign will fuller and he is a thief. Parker is always, always dingered up. To win 7 in a row in the NFL, with this bunch, it cant be luck.